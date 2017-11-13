Walton Jr. Re-Joins Skyforce

Posted: Nov 13, 2017

MIAMI, Nov. 13 – The Miami HEAT announced today that Derrick Walton Jr. has re-joined the Sioux Falls Skyforce as part of his two-way contract.

Walton Jr., who joined the HEAT from the Skyforce on November 5, appeared in one game with Miami on their recent road trip, grabbing one rebound in 1:08 minutes of action at Golden State on November 6. Earlier this season Walton Jr. appeared in one preseason game with Sioux Falls totaling a team-high 17 points, three assists, two rebounds and a steal in 18:31 minutes of action while shooting 85.7 percent (6-of-7) from the field, including a perfect 3-of-3 from three-point range, and a perfect 2-of-2 from the foul line.

Walton Jr. will re-join the Skyforce in time for their road game against the Austin Spurs tomorrow.

Tags
Walton Jr., Derrick, Heat, Sioux Falls Skyforce

Related Content

Walton Jr., Derrick

Heat

Sioux Falls Skyforce