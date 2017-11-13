Walton Jr. Re-Joins Skyforce

MIAMI, Nov. 13 – The Miami HEAT announced today that Derrick Walton Jr. has re-joined the Sioux Falls Skyforce as part of his two-way contract.

Walton Jr., who joined the HEAT from the Skyforce on November 5, appeared in one game with Miami on their recent road trip, grabbing one rebound in 1:08 minutes of action at Golden State on November 6. Earlier this season Walton Jr. appeared in one preseason game with Sioux Falls totaling a team-high 17 points, three assists, two rebounds and a steal in 18:31 minutes of action while shooting 85.7 percent (6-of-7) from the field, including a perfect 3-of-3 from three-point range, and a perfect 2-of-2 from the foul line.

Walton Jr. will re-join the Skyforce in time for their road game against the Austin Spurs tomorrow.