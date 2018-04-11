Toronto Raptors at Miami HEAT Game Preview

The Miami HEAT host the Toronto Raptors Wednesday night at AmericanAirlines Arena. Get your tickets now! The HEAT fell to the Raptors 115-112 in their last meeting on Feb. 13. Tip-off is set for 8:00 PM. Television coverage on FOX Sports Sun begins at 7:30 PM. You can also listen to the action live on 790 The Ticket.

1: Were there any notes from Miami’s home loss to Oklahoma City that might be pertinent to the postseason?

Couper Moorhead: The HEAT played a very good game against the Thunder, with precise defense and plenty of ball movement, right up until the point that they didn’t, being outscored 39-12 in the final period. Some of that was simply Oklahoma City playing with a desperate energy to clinch their own playoff spot, but it’s a period that deserves some inspection given that every team in the postseason plays with a degree of that desperation. The Thunder were able to slow Miami’s offense with both switching and by attacking their passing lanes and Miami wasn’t able to counter with the same ball and body movement that they had in the first three quarters. The HEAT also simply missed some open threes that would have helped to open things up, but this was a decent reminder that the margin for error in the playoffs, when everything is ramped up to 100, is much slimmer. Any mistakes or slippage, even for just a few minutes as it was in the final six against the Thunder, are magnified. That’s a better lesson to be reminded of now than later.

Joe Beguiristain: It certainly was a tough loss to take, especially considering how well the HEAT started the contest. While OKC had its moments early on, Miami held the Thunder to just 37.5 percent shooting through three quarters and had a five-point lead entering the fourth before Jerami Grant and Russell Westbrook took over down the stretch.

On the offensive end, the HEAT had trouble getting anything going in that fourth quarter, which has been an issue at times. That could happen again in the postseason since defenses generally lock in more, but as long as Miami moves the ball and keeps the opposition at bay with dribble handoffs, everything should be fine. Additionally, Erik Spoelstra can always make adjustments within a series if things go awry.

One guy who hasn't gone awry for Coach Spo this season is Josh Richardson. Against the Thunder on Monday, J. Rich did his thing on both ends of the floor and spearheaded the HEAT’s offensive attack early on. Naturally, he also made life difficult on a very tough cover in Paul George and limited the five-time All-Star to just 3-of-9 shooting.

This brings us to an interesting question: does Richardson belong on the NBA All-Defensive Team?

I think so.

2: What are the expectations for Toronto Wednesday night?

Couper: The Raptors, reportedly, might take a somewhat similar approach to what the Washington Wizards did in the season finale last year, when everyone healthy played but the bench got more opportunities in the second half. So while we can expect all of Toronto’s players to play to begin the game, the rotation might change a little bit as the night goes along. As far as what that means to Miami, not a whole lot in that it won’t change their approach. If they want a shot at the No. 6 seed, they have to win. If they want to ensure they cannot drop to No. 8 (and play Toronto), they have to win. Perhaps more importantly, they’ll want to simply go into the postseason with a good performance under their belt. Momentum might not be a real thing, but feeling good about how you’re playing certainly is.

Joe: As of this writing, it seems as though the Raptors will play their usual guys despite having the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference locked up. That said, Dwane Casey could allocate more minutes to his reserves as the game progresses. Even if that does happen though, Toronto’s second unit has been great all year. In fact, the Raptors’ bench has tallied an 8.7 net rating this season, which is by far the best in the league. Guys like Fred VanVleet, Pascal Siakam and Delon Wright have a lot to do with that impressive number.

We’ll see how it all plays out on Wednesday night.

3: How are the playoff scenarios going to sort themselves out Wednesday night?

Couper: With Philadelphia beating Atlanta on Tuesday night, the HEAT are now unable to play the Cleveland Cavaliers in the postseason (because the 76ers play Milwaukee on Wednesday). So it’s down to Toronto, Boston and Philly. For Miami to be No. 8 and play Toronto, Miami has to lose Wednesday night and the Wizards have to beat Orlando. For Miami to be No. 6 and play the 76ers, they have to win Wednesday night and the 76ers have to beat Milwaukee (assuming Cleveland beats the Knicks). Every other option, a Bucks win or a Wizards loss, puts Miami up against Boston.

Joe: Depending on how everything goes, Miami could still wind up as the No. 6, No. 7 or No. 8 seed. If the HEAT beat the Raptors on Wednesday night, they will assure themselves No. 6 or No. 7 against either the 76ers or Celtics. If Miami loses though, the No. 6 seed is out of the picture and the team could be No. 8 versus Toronto or No. 7 against Boston.

In other words, it should be an eventful night.

INJURY UPDATE: Goran Dragić is doubtful to play due to knee soreness.

Highlights:

Feb. 13 – HEAT at Raptors

Jan. 9 – HEAT at Raptors

Game Notes:

The HEAT are 43-38 on the year.

The Raptors have won four straight and enter the contest at 59-22.

Miami is currently the No. 7 seed in the Eastern Conference.

DeMar DeRozan leads Toronto with 23.1 points per game.

Efficiencies (Rank):