Philadelphia 76ers at Miami HEAT Game 3 Preview

The Miami HEAT host the Philadelphia 76ers Thursday night at AmericanAirlines Arena in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference First Round. The series is tied 1-1.

1: How did Miami push themselves to a double-digit lead in the first half of Game 2?

Couper Moorhead: They got back to being who they are defensively – tough, gritty and relentless. Those might sound like fairly generic descriptors, but can all adjectives when used for sporting purposes. That’s what the HEAT want to be on defense, they want their opponent to feel them every step of the way. So after falling behind 0-1 in the series Erik Spoelstra made sure his team played to its identity as guards fought their way through Philadelphia’s labyrinthine screens to contest or stop shooters altogether. What really changed the tone of the game, however, was Justise Winslow’s full-court pressure on Ben Simmons in the second quarter. In the grand scheme of things it was only a few possessions but it got Simmons, a remarkably patient and steady player, to speed up his own offense and make some mistakes – which led to the 76ers making mistakes and losing their way on offense for a quarter because they rely on Simmons to do so much for them.

Philadelphia eventually got back to doing what they do, fortunately missing some open looks for three along the way, but playoff games often swing on a five or six minute stretch and that’s exactly what happened in Game 2. Miami isn’t likely to catch Simmons off guard in the same way again, but they can have a similar impact nonetheless with disciplined and forceful pressure.

Joe Beguiristain: They brought the tenacity and intensity needed to win on the road in the playoffs. Thanks to a collective effort from James Johnson, Justise Winslow, Josh Richardson (and Dwyane Wade late), Miami made things tougher on Ben Simmons than in Game 1. Sure, Simmons nearly recorded a triple-double, but the HEAT’s varied coverages on the rookie paid dividends more often than not. And as Erik Spoelstra said after practice on Wednesday, “[Simmons] is a dominant talent. He’s going to require a dominant mindset.”

In addition to bringing that mindset towards Simmons, Miami as a whole brought that to the table in Game 2. After getting outworked in the series opener, the HEAT answered back with a whopping 27 deflections, 13 recovered loose balls and 65 contested shots. Naturally, Johnson and Kelly Olynyk led the team in each of those metrics.

Despite all the success on Monday, the team understands that nothing is guaranteed and each game in a series is different. That said, the HEAT will always put themselves in a position to win as long as they stay true to their defensive principles and perform like the top 10 defense they were throughout the regular season.

In other words, it’s all about playing Miami HEAT basketball.

2: While the 76ers’ late run eventually came up short, did anything come of it we might need to watch for in Game 3?

Couper: Some of Philadelphia’s late push came from transition offense and the HEAT gambling a little bit defensively, which they paid for, but what Brett Brown might take from it might be the success which came from really dialing up the pressure in pick-and-roll coverage. The 76ers were always going to blitz Goran Dragić and Dwyane Wade a little bit, based on their defense during the regular season, but their usage of that coverage in the second half of Game 2 was hardly occasional or sporadic. The changes seemed to come somewhat out of Wade being able to punish some switches by hitting pull-up jumpers, so the Sixers wanted to get the ball out of the hands of Miami’s primary creators.

That aggressive coverage did cause some disruption of Miami’s offense, also playing a part in that run by the 76ers, but Wade especially started finding the roll man – often James Johnson – before any defender could swing over to help. Just as the 76ers won’t be caught off guard by full-court pressure again, neither will the HEAT by the blitz.

Joe: Two things that really stood out about the 76ers’ late run were their opportunities in transition and second-chance points. In terms of the former, five of Simmons’ seven field goals in the second half came in transition either off Miami turnovers, missed shots or just sheer determination on the Australian’s part. For the HEAT to truly lessen Simmons’ impact, they have to clean up their mistakes, get back on defense quickly and prohibit him from gaining momentum off easy buckets on the break.

As for the latter, Philadelphia has definitely made its presence felt on the offensive boards thus far in this series. Coach Spo even went so far as to say that the 76ers are “burying” Miami on the glass. In Game 2 alone, Philadelphia scored 27 second-chance points thanks to 17 offensive rebounds (10 of those rebounds came in the second half). Hopefully the HEAT can improve in that area as the series continues.

3: It seems as though Joel Embiid is nearing a return to this series. When he does, how is his impact going to be felt?

Couper: The 76ers officially upgraded Embiid’s status to doubtful for Game 3 after having previously announced in the days before Games 1 and 2 that he was out. And it won’t be a shocker to anyone that doubtful becomes he’s actually in the starting lineup in a hurry, so the HEAT will have to prepare with that in mind.

Strictly by the numbers, Embiid is one of the most impactful players in the league. The only players with a high net efficiency rating when on the court (with starters minutes) are Steph Curry, Eric Gordon and Chris Paul. When he’s on the court, the 76ers are both an elite offense – with Embiid capable of stretching out to three and being one of the most efficient post-up players in the league – and effectively the best defense in the league. He’s the complete package, and the numbers reflect that.

Hassan Whiteside is clearly a valuable weapon in defending Embiid, but it takes a team to counter what he can do. Embiid’s gravity is such that him simply rolling to the rim or popping out in pick-and-roll or running a dribble hand-off creates significantly better looks for all of the Sixers’ shooters, so it falls on the entire team to be all the more precise when it comes to helping and recovering to shooters. Even in the post, where it often appears to be a one-on-one affair, the HEAT can help Whiteside, and Kelly Olynyk and Bam Adebayo, by pressuring the player making the inbounds pass so Embiid has to come out a little further for the catch.

There’s no question Embiid can be a major, major part of this series once he returns, and Miami will have to adjust much of what they’ve been doing so far in order to compensate.

Joe: Joel Embiid’s potential return would really shake up this series. As Coup discussed at length above, Embiid is such an important player on both ends of the floor for the 76ers. And while he garners a lot of attention for what he can do offensively, the 24-year-old held the opposition to nearly eight percentage points less than their usual field goal percentage during the regular season.

That’s crazy.

Whenever Embiid does come back, it’ll be up to Hassan Whiteside to hinder him as much as possible. You should know by now that the two have had some fun battles in the past, with Whiteside gaining the upper hand in their last regular season meeting on March 8. Simply put, Whiteside was just on another level that night in terms of his focus and it led to a team-high 26 points on 9-of-12 shooting and two blocks on Embiid.

With the playoffs being a whole different ball game, it will take that kind of effort and more.

As Coach Spo likes to say, whatever it takes.

