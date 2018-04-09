Oklahoma City Thunder at Miami HEAT Game Preview

The Miami HEAT host the Oklahoma City Thunder Monday night at AmericanAirlines Arena. Get your tickets now! The HEAT fell to the Thunder 105-99 in their last meeting on March 23. Tip-off is set for 7:30 PM. Television coverage on FOX Sports Sun begins at 7:00 PM. You can also listen to the action live on 790 The Ticket.

1: Is there anything to say about Miami’s loss in New York last Friday?

Couper Moorhead: After the game, in which Miami trailed by as many as 30 points, Erik Spoelstra said the team just didn’t show up to play. That’s about all you need to say about that one. It’s not the way you want to be playing a week before the postseason, but it’s also not likely to have any bearing whatsoever on how Miami approaches the next two weeks.

Joe Beguiristain: Not really. With Miami a step slow on the defensive end, New York got into a good rhythm early on and carried that over throughout the contest. Sure, James Johnson had a nice spurt in the third quarter, but it was too little, too late. All in all, Friday night’s performance wasn’t indicative of what the HEAT are capable of.

2: What did the last game against the Thunder teach us about this matchup?

Couper: That they’re a tough matchup. The HEAT’s perimeter defenders did well to hold Paul George to 3-of-16 shooting and Carmelo Anthony to 2-of-8, but Steven Adams was a monster in the middle of the floor and Russell Westbrook came on late to seal the win. The Thunder are a bit like Philadelphia in that they’re big at every position and can switch most perimeter actions while Adams (or Joel Embiid) protects the rim. There aren’t many size mismatches for Miami to attack against this group, and this last matchup led to the HEAT’s second game – at the time – since the All-Star break scoring fewer than 100 points per 100 possessions, and that was with a brisk 13-of-30 performance from beyond the arc. So what’s the answer to beating all that size? Beat it down the floor in transition and beat it in the half-court with movement. You’re only playing into a switching defense’s hands if you let them switch and don’t move away from the ball. More cutting can only help, especially when the defense is mid-switch, can only help.

Joe: It taught us (or continued to show us) that Miami can hang with anyone in the league when its defense is sharp. As Coup mentioned above, Russell Westbrook and Steven Adams proved to be the difference makers late, but Paul George and Carmelo Anthony really struggled to get anything going offensively. Naturally, Josh Richardson, James Johnson and Justise Winslow had a huge part in that.

That said, we also found out that the Thunder are a very tough team to beat. While a lot has been made of OKC’s new additions in George and Anthony (and rightfully so), the Westbrook/Adams connection is what makes the team so dangerous on the offensive end. With Adams one of the best screeners in the league and Westbrook one of the fastest players off the dribble, the two complement each other very well. When you also consider their great chemistry thanks to playing together for four-plus seasons, it all becomes clear.

3: What are the playoff implications for each team Monday night?

Couper: For the HEAT this is all about seeding. A win Monday night means they can’t finish any lower than the No. 7 seed (and a first-round matchup with Boston), given that they own the tiebreaker over Washington. And any combination of one Miami win, against Oklahoma City or Toronto, and one Milwaukee loss, against Orlando or Philadelphia, clinches the No. 6 seed for the HEAT which would lead to a first-round matchup against the 76ers or Cavaliers.

For the Thunder, this game carries a little bit more meaning. Nobody in the Western Conference below the No. 4 seed has clinched a playoff spot, and the Thunder sit No. 7 just a game ahead of both No. 8 Minnesota and No. 9 Denver. In other words, the Thunder control their own destiny but must keep winning in order to ensure their postseason spot. Monday night, in Miami, their season could be on the line.

Joe: Since the HEAT have the tiebreaker over both the Bucks and Wizards, they'll stay in No. 6 as long as they take care of business. That said, even a 1-1 finish could keep Miami in that spot if Milwaukee drops one of its final two games. Basically, the HEAT control their own destiny, which is pretty awesome considering the way they missed the postseason last year.

In terms of the Thunder, they are currently No. 7 in the very crowded Western Conference where seeds four through nine are separated by just two games. As such, OKC’s last two games are essentially must wins.

Highlights:

March 23 – HEAT at Thunder

Game Notes:

The HEAT have won four of six and are 43-37.

The Thunder have won two of three and enter the contest at 46-34.

With a win, Miami will remain the No. 6 seed in the Eastern Conference.

Russell Westbrook leads Oklahoma City in points (25.6), assists (10.1) and rebounds (9.8) per game.

Efficiencies (Rank):