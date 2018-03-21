New York Knicks at Miami HEAT Game Preview

The Miami HEAT host the New York Knicks Wednesday night at AmericanAirlines Arena. Get your tickets now! The HEAT defeated the Knicks 107-103 in their last meeting on Jan. 5. Tip-off is set for 7:30 PM. Television coverage on FOX Sports Sun begins at 7:00 PM. You can also listen to the action live on 790 The Ticket.

1: How did the HEAT score the most points in franchise history Monday night?

Couper Moorhead: You don’t score 149 points without remarkably hot shooting (they were 20-of-36 from three) nor do you without getting into overtime, but the story of the night was how the HEAT took advantage of every one of Denver’s defensive mistakes. For as well as the Nuggets were playing offensively, and they were firing on all cylinders, they were also committed to switching on many of the HEAT actions and when they didn’t they were helping hard in the paint. The issues for them, then, came when those switches weren’t executed seamlessly or when that help was drawn too far away from it’s initial assignment, and every time that happened the HEAT were able to swing the ball to the open man or to the isolated mismatch and have at it. You still have to make the shots no matter how open you are, but the HEAT helped keep their Shot Quality high all night thanks to quick recognition and unselfish passing. Miami’s offense can be prone to occasional lulls, but the ability to force opponents into mistakes and capitalize on those is a valuable skill.

Joe Beguiristain: While the night certainly belonged to James Johnson, who scored 18 of his career-high 31 points in the two overtime periods combined, the HEAT as a whole moved the ball very well. In fact, Miami recorded a season-high 36 assists and shot 54.9 percent on 102 attempts. Yes, you read that last number right.

To no one’s surprise, Goran Dragić led the team with eight dimes, but it was Kelly Olynyk who really made Denver pay late in the contest. With the Nuggets worried about him continuing to score, Olynyk wisely attacked off the dribble and set up Johnson with some great feeds down the stretch. As a result of their superb play, the KO/JJ pairing tallied a team-high plus-23 rating in 29 minutes on the floor together Monday.

That’s pretty good.

2: How has the season series with New York gone so far?

Couper: The first game was entirely in New York’s favor as they jumped on Miami, in New York, early and sustained their lead for the entire game despite an early injury to Kristaps Porziņģis. The second game was an overtime affair with Michael Beasley shooting 8-of-11 until a late-game injury took him off the floor and Miami cleaning things up in the final minutes. In a way, neither game seems to matter much right now given that Porziņģis is now out for the season with an ACL tear, but with him missing most of the first game and New York’s offense coming from elsewhere in the second it’s clear that the Knicks have the ability to compete with Miami. Note as well that Tim Hardaway Jr. is healthy again after missing the second matchup.

Aside from Porziņģis’ injury, the Knicks have also remade their rotation a bit. Emmanuel Mudiay, acquired from Denver, is now starting where Jarrett Jack was playing the bulk of the minutes previously. Sharpshooting Troy Williams has been acquired and so, too, has point guard Trey Burke, who often plays alongside rookie Frank Ntilikina.

Joe: The first matchup with the Knicks on Nov. 29 was one of the HEAT’s toughest losses of the season, but they bounced back the next time out against New York and came away with an overtime win. Although Miami didn’t shoot a high percentage in that most recent meeting, the team still obtained good looks and did enough to seal the deal late. And at the end of the day, winning is all that matters.

Other than that though, there isn’t too much to glean from that last matchup since the Knicks’ probable starting lineup for Wednesday night contains three guys who didn’t start against the HEAT on Jan. 5. Amongst them, Tim Hardaway Jr. has played pretty well, averaging 21.3 points on 46.6 percent shooting over his past 13 outings. Since we’ll likely see Josh Richardson on Hardaway Jr. for most of the night, things should work out well with his ability to apply pressure on the perimeter and force tough outside shots.

3: What will the HEAT need to focus on defensively Wednesday night?

Couper: Lowering New York’s Shot Quality. Porziņģis or no, the Knicks have had one of the lowest expected effective field-goal percentages in the league all season long, so the HEAT won’t want to do them any favors by allowing more open shots than they’re used to getting. The Knicks aren’t lacking in capable scorers and attackers, but as long as the HEAT can stay in front of their man one-on-one and avoid bringing a third defender into pick-and-rolls as much as possible, they should be able to live with any shots the Knicks create off the dribble. But loosen the reins just a little too much and the Knicks are capable of going on a roll and playing downhill for long stretches.

And then, if you do get them to miss shots, keeping Enes Kanter off the offensive glass is a must.

Joe: Even though the Knicks are ranked near the bottom of the league in most advanced offensive metrics, they do have some guys who can light up the scoreboard. In particular, Michael Beasley can really cause some trouble for the opposition with his innate ability to score in bunches. While JJ competed hard against Beasley that last time out against New York, the 29-year-old still hit some very tough shots and was 8-of-10 on contested looks. More recently, Beasley has gotten even better and is actually New York’s most efficient offensive player in terms of field goal percentage over the past seven games.

In other words, the HEAT have to stick to their principles and not allow the Knicks to get any breathing room when looking to attack off the dribble. New York doesn’t move the ball a whole lot or drive to the bucket, but the team does take a bevy of pull-up jumpers.

Highlights:

Jan. 5 – Knicks at HEAT

Game Notes:

The HEAT have won two straight and are 38-33.

The Knicks have also won two straight, but enter the contest at 26-45.

James Johnson is averaging 17.8 points, 7.2 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game on 66.7 percent shooting over his past five outings.

Enes Kanter leads New York with 10.8 rebounds per game.

Dwyane Wade (mild left hamstring strain) and Hassan Whiteside (left hip pain) are out.

Efficiencies (Rank):