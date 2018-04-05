Miami HEAT at New York Knicks Game Preview

The Miami HEAT face the New York Knicks Friday night at Madison Square Garden. The HEAT defeated the Knicks 119-98 in their last meeting on March 21. Tip-off is set for 7:30 PM. Television coverage on FOX Sports Sun begins at 7:00 PM. You can also listen to the action live on 790 The Ticket.

1: Having clinched their playoff berth the night before, what was left for Miami to accomplish in Atlanta?

Couper Moorhead: With Goran Dragić, James Johnson and Dwyane Wade out Wednesday night and Atlanta’s season heading quickly towards the finish line this game almost had a preseason feel to it at times – except if you watched Miami play defense, where they looked like it was mid-November. Fortunately Atlanta is wont to use some different lineups and looks and a night after their zone gave Miami some issues the HEAT got another look at it and were able to refine their zone approach, attacking the seams, flashing to open spaces and willingly firing on all the open threes. They might never see zone again this season but if they do, perhaps against a team like Boston, they’ll have some live minutes in their rear view mirror.

Joe Beguiristain: With the win on Wednesday, the HEAT assured themselves the tiebreaker over the Wizards should both teams finish with the same record when it’s all said and done. Miami finished 11-5 in the division, while the best Washington can do is 10-6.

In terms of the game itself, Josh Richardson continued to impress on both ends of the floor and stuffed the stat sheet as usual. Additionally, Justise Winslow and Rodney McGruder both tallied season highs in scoring on the night. While this game won’t be remembered for much, it was good to see Miami take care of business and continue to forge ahead towards the postseason.

2: Who has the most to gain from this game against New York?

Couper: We don’t yet know if the HEAT will have those players who are nursing injuries, but as long as Miami gains a reasonable lead in games like this, and against Atlanta, it gives Erik Spoelstra time to play guys who have been on the fringe of the rotation. That doesn’t mean Rodney McGruder or Bam Adebayo are going to play their way into the playoff rotation, but they also aren’t necessarily out of it, either. These minutes just give them some live minutes in order to stay fresh should they get the call, because even if they don’t play in a Game 1, knowing Spoelstra you always have to be ready for the next game.

Joe: Even if the guys who missed Wednesday’s game are available, I still think the HEAT’s reserves have the most to gain versus New York. Although Winslow has been very good off the bench all year, it was good to see him get more reps against the Hawks and really take over in the third quarter. After the victory over Atlanta, Winslow talked about his approach with some key contributors out.

“It’s not that I defer to other guys, but obviously guys like Goran and D. Wade are more the head of the snake, so it’s nice…to go out and be able to get up more shots and be more aggressive.”

With another struggling non-playoff team in the Knicks on the other side, it’s possible that Erik Spoelstra uses the same approach with the rotation and allocates more minutes to the reverses. Since the second unit will be very important in the postseason, the strategy by Coach Spo to give those guys more confidence should pay off in the end.

3: What does the last week of the season look like for Miami?

Couper: There’s Friday night against New York then home games against Oklahoma City and Toronto. The Knicks are headed for the lottery but the Thunder could still be playing for a playoff spot and if not that at least seeding, with home court in the first round still a possibility. The Raptors, meanwhile, will likely have the No. 1 seed wrapped up having beaten Boston on Wednesday night so they might try to heal up for the postseason.

What does that all mean for Miami? Not much. With their spot in hand and the No. 6 seed theirs if they win out, all they have to do is win and keep everyone healthy. Their matchup is yet to be determined, but there should be a little less drama in the last week of the season this time around.

Joe: After facing the Knicks on Friday, the HEAT will have a few days off before hosting the Thunder and Raptors next week to wrap up the regular season. As Coup mentioned above, the matchup with OKC has potential to be really fun given the Thunder’s spot in the standings.

That said, Miami should just be focused on the things that it can control. As I’ve mentioned numerous times before in this space, it’s all about reinforcing habits, minimizing mistakes and staying healthy. If the HEAT do that over these last three games, everything should be fine.

Game Notes:

The HEAT have won four of five and are 43-36 on the year.

The Knicks have dropped six of seven and enter the contest at 27-51.

Miami has five players with 100 or more threes in a season for the first time in franchise history.

Courtney Lee leads New York with 1.1 steals per game.

