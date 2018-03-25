Miami HEAT at Indiana Pacers Game Preview

The Miami HEAT face the Indiana Pacers Sunday night at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. The HEAT defeated the Pacers 114-106 in their last meeting on Jan. 10. Tip-off is set for 5:00 PM. Television coverage on FOX Sports Sun begins at 4:30 PM. You can also listen to the action live on 790 The Ticket.

1: What stuck with you after seeing the HEAT face Oklahoma City for the first time all year?

Couper Moorhead: Outside of the Philadelphia 76ers, there might not be any other opponent capable of flattening out Miami’s offense as much as the Thunder. They’re big, tall and long across the board and, unlike the Denver Nuggets earlier this week, executed a switching defense with great consistency. There simply weren’t many physical advantages for the HEAT to attack all evening, and that was reflected in their posting an offensive rating below 100.

And yet, as they so often do, the HEAT found a way to grind out their own offense – with 40+ percent three-point shooting always helping – to be just as much of a pain for the Thunder on the other end of the floor and give themselves a chance to win in the last five minutes. Oklahoma City might have missed some good looks along the way but the HEAT’s perimeter player, especially Josh Richardson, hounded Paul George and Russell Westbrook and forced them into contested shot after contested shot while the rest of the defense shrunk the floor on any potential dribble attack. It was nearly a perfect representation of everything the HEAT want to do and be on defense, but then Westbrook happened as he took over in the final minutes. That’s what great players do, but in a matchup that isn’t exactly ideal for them Miami did plenty of things right.

Joe Beguiristain: Man, Russell Westbrook is hard to stop.

After the HEAT did a great job of bottling up the Thunder through three quarters (OKC shot just 34.4 percent before the fourth), the Westbrook/Steven Adams duo proved to be a little too much in the end. Although Josh Richardson did all he could against last year’s MVP, Westbrook hit some tough shots enroute to a 17-point fourth quarter.

The other two members of the Thunder’s big three however, Paul George and Carmelo Anthony, had a very tough time against Miami. Throughout the contest, J. Rich and Justise Winslow did a superb job of defending George and helped hold him to just 3-of-16 shooting. Anthony, meanwhile, shot just 2-of-8 thanks to James Johnson’s consistent pressure. Speaking of JJ, the burly forward did all he could to help mitigate the damage that OKC was causing in the fourth, but it ultimately wasn’t enough.

At the end of the day, the HEAT fought hard and nearly manufactured enough offense to come away with the win. We’ll see what happens when the Thunder come to town on April 9.

2: What has the season series between Miami and Indiana taught us about this matchup?

Couper: Even though the Pacers won in a blowout on the HEAT’s floor back in November, which feels like a lifetime ago, that game was more about Indiana having an incredible shooting night and otherwise this matchup has felt pretty even through three games, in a series Miami leads 2-1. With mobile bigs and tall, long wings like Bojan Bogdanović and Thaddeus Young the Pacers can do some of the same switching that the Thunder did Friday night, it just hasn’t proven to be quite as effective as the HEAT have been able to attack going downhill and generate solid looks from three as they’ve hit at least 13 triples in all three games. As a Top-12 team on both ends of the floor the Pacers are incredibly solid top to bottom, but Miami has been able to execute well enough that the games have generally come down to who is shooting the best.

Victor Oladipo, however, has been a regular problem, something the HEAT share with the rest of the league. While the HEAT’s toughest opponents, perimeter wise, tend to be guards who can hit the pull-up three in pick-and-roll, Oladipo has hurt them in the mid-range and, often quite creatively, relentlessly attacking the rim. Miami doesn’t have to do anything particularly different than their usual pressure the ball and contain the paint defensive style, they just have to do it consistently.

Joe: While Miami has won two out of three against Indiana, the season series has taught us that the Pacers are a force to be reckoned with. (Keep in mind that Myles Turner missed the two games that Indiana lost.)

After making the playoffs as the seventh seed last year, the Pacers have improved on both ends of the floor and are currently fifth in the Eastern Conference right behind the 76ers and Cavs. Above all else, Victor Oladipo is a big reason why Indiana has had so much success this season.

Although the 25-year-old does a decent amount of damage off pull-up jumpers, he’s also quite deadly on attacks to the basket. In fact, the former Indiana Hoosier is shooting 50.6 percent on drives, which is comparable to guys like Westbrook and Jimmy Butler. Still, Richardson has fared quite well when guarding Oladipo this season and limited him to just 5-of-15 shooting in the three previous matchups combined. That’s why he’s the HEAT’s best perimeter defender.

3: With Myles Turner available Sunday night, how can Miami best approach him on both ends of the floor?

Couper: The only game of the three that Turner has played in this season was the one Indiana won by 25, and he played a big part in the margin being so wide. In about 32 minutes, Turner shot 11-of-14 for 25 points and was a plus-30 with four blocks – essentially doing it all on both ends of the floor. Turner has the length and athleticism to play a few different defensive coverages depending on what Nate McMillan wants, but it was his pick-and-pop play that really gave Miami trouble. Just as teams struggle to both contest Kelly Olynyk on the perimeter and put enough bodies in front of an attacker like Goran Dragić, there’s only so much you can do to entirely prevent a big like Turner from getting jumpers without bringing extra help that might have an overall negative ripple effect on the rest of the defense. The answer, then, is to seal the paint and recover to Turner with strong and consistent contests. If he’s making wide open shots, as he was in November, that’s a problem. If he’s making contested looks that a defender might make him rush a little with a strong closeout, that’s something Miami can live with.

Joe: Turner is one of those guys you have to pick your poison with. Not only can he finish plays inside, but he can also pick you apart from the perimeter. In fact, he does the bulk of his damage off catch-and-shoot opportunities and has a 53.9 effective field goal percentage on those looks. And as Coup mentioned above, Turner really showed that against Miami on Nov. 19.

It’s obviously easier said than done, but the HEAT have to try and make those outside looks off the pick-and-pop as tough as possible. With Hassan Whiteside out for the eighth-straight game, the onus will be on Bam Adebayo, Kelly Olynyk and maybe even JJ on a handful of possessions to keep tabs on Turner. If anything, those guys should be able to give the 22-year-old enough different looks (Adebayo with his quickness, JJ with his strength and KO with his toughness) to make him work for his shots.

Game Notes:

The HEAT have won three of four and are 39-34.

The Pacers have won two of three and enter the contest at 42-31.

Miami has four players (Wayne Ellington, Josh Richardson, Tyler Johnson and Goran Dragić) who have hit at least 100 threes this season.

Victor Oladpio leads Indiana in points (23.2) and steals (2.2) per game.

Hassan Whiteside (left hip flexor strain) is out.

Efficiencies (Rank):