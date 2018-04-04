Miami HEAT at Atlanta Hawks Game Preview

The Miami HEAT face the Atlanta Hawks Wednesday night at Philips Arena. The HEAT defeated the Hawks 101-98 in their last meeting on Tuesday. Tip-off is set for 7:30 PM. Television coverage on FOX Sports Sun begins at 7:00 PM. You can also listen to the action live on 790 The Ticket.

1: Did anything stick out to you in Miami’s playoff-clinching win over Atlanta?

Couper Moorhead: Atlanta’s lineups and strategy in the second half was really interesting. Coach Mike Budenholzer essentially played three big men at once in the second half with Mike Muscala-Miles Plumlee-John Collins, and then went zone with that group – the first time Miami had seen sustained zone since early January against Dallas. All that length on the floor gave Miami some trouble for a spell as they searched for the seams to attack, and even though the HEAT eventually found open shooters this will be an important sequence to remember if Miami ends up playing Boston in particular given that they’ll go zone at times. Sometimes it’s good to get another look at an unconventional defense just in case you see it again in a big spot.

Joe Beguiristain: Erik Spoelstra put it best after after the victory on Tuesday night: “There’s only one way with this group, and that's the hard way.”

As been the case all season, the HEAT found themselves in yet another close game and came away with a resilient hard-fought win to punch their ticket to the postseason. While James Johnson attacked the basket late and Hassan Whiteside gave Miami the lead for good off a nice tip-in, Josh Richardson came up huge on the defensive end with two clutch blocks.

As much as J. Rich’s breakout season has been about his improvement on the offensive end (and rightfully so), defense will always be his calling card. His ability to defend multiple positions, including the opposing team’s best offensive player, is extremely valuable, and it showed once again versus the Hawks.

2: With Miami locked into the playoffs, what is left to sort out?

Couper: The HEAT clinched their playoff spot but they didn’t get any closer to figuring out who their postseason opponent is going to be. They’re now in a three-team tie for the bottom three spots in the conference and sit No. 6 thanks to owning multi-team tiebreakers over Milwaukee and Washington (a tiebreaker they can clinch with a win over Atlanta Wednesday night). If they end up No. 8 or No. 7 they can still play either Toronto or Boston. If they end up No. 6 they can still play either Cleveland or Philadelphia. And both of those pairs of teams play each other again this week.

We know a little bit more, but still know very little. All the HEAT can do is win the games in front of them and see what happens.

Joe: Now the HEAT have to find out who they’re going to play in about a week and a half. At the moment, Miami is currently the sixth seed since it has a better winning percentage in all games among itself, Washington and Milwaukee. In terms of how the HEAT stack up individually with those teams, they already own the head-to-head tiebreaker with the Bucks, but need to beat the Hawks Wednesday night to ensure they have the tiebreaker over the Wizards (division record).

Miami’s first round opponent is also up in the air, as it could be Toronto, Boston, Cleveland or even Philadelphia if the 76ers continue their winning ways and snag the third seed.

Long story short, there’s a good chance that the last night of the regular season could determine a bunch of these matchups.

Get ready for a fun ride.

3: What can the HEAT work on in the last week of the regular season?

Couper: Staying healthy is the most important thing at this point, by far, but other than that you want to sharpen up all the tools in your toolset, running through all your regular sets and schemes and making sure you’re ready to switch between all of them at a moment’s notice. We’ve noted before that finalizing the rotation isn’t really going to happen given how dependent the postseason lineups will be on matchups, but given how rare it’s been for everyone on the team to be active and ready to go Erik Spoelstra has some time now to experiment a little as long as it doesn’t get much in the way of wins and seeding. It’s not a ton of time, but there’s always more to learn about a group.

Joe: It sounds simple, but the HEAT just need to keep working on their good habits and minimize their mistakes since the postseason is a whole different animal in terms of intensity and attention to detail. If Miami isn’t sharp on one little aspect of its game, the opposition will pounce and exploit that.

Luckily enough, the HEAT have been in so many adverse situations this season (league-high 52 clutch games) and have really had to dig deep, that they should be prepared for what’s to come.

The HEAT have won three of four and are 42-36.

The Hawks have dropped six of seven and are 22-56.

Miami is currently the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference.

John Collins leads Atlanta with 1.1 blocks per game.

