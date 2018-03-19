Denver Nuggets at Miami HEAT Game Preview

The Miami HEAT host the Denver Nuggets Monday night at AmericanAirlines Arena. Get your tickets now! The HEAT fell to the Nuggets 95-94 in their last meeting on Nov. 3. Tip-off is set for 7:30 PM. Television coverage on FOX Sports Sun begins at 7:00 PM. You can also listen to the action live on 790 The Ticket.

1: Are there any positives that can carry over from Miami’s win in Los Angeles?

Couper Moorhead: To borrow a term from another NBA franchise, the HEAT did a much better job making this a grit-and-grind game rather than the Lakers’ typical full-court affair. Both teams still got out into transition plenty, largely due to Los Angeles’ 20 turnovers, but those turnovers were caused by the HEAT applying consistent pressure to all of the Lakers’ offensive actions. Miami crashed the offensive glass and, most importantly, had an unbelievably high 29 deflections. On a night when Miami was a little shorthanded and at the end of a West Coast trip, struggling to shoot from the perimeter along the way, they won because they defended long enough to give Goran Dragić a chance to win it for them at the end. As Erik Spoelstra has referred to it often this season, that’s the team’s blueprint for winning.

Joe Beguiristain: Definitely.

As been the case all season, the HEAT grinded out a tough victory and weren’t fazed down the stretch when the Lakers took a brief lead with 1:23 left. While Goran Dragić deserves a lion’s share of the credit for the win, other guys like Bam Adebayo, James Johnson and Josh Richardson also came up big.

In particular, Adebayo and Johnson applied pressure to Julius Randle for a majority of the contest and kept him in check after halftime. Adebayo perhaps limited Randle the most, but JJ was just as important with a team-high six deflections. Richardson, meanwhile, made a lot of hustle plays and ended up with five deflections, four offensive rebounds and a team-high four steals.

Gritty, hard-nosed performances like that go a long way when things aren’t going perfectly on the offensive end.

2: What has stuck with you about Miami’s loss in Denver way back at the beginning of the season?

Couper: That game was so long ago that Paul Millsap essentially missed three months of the season with an injury and he’ll still have played in both games against Miami. And not only was Dion Waiters starting but so was Okaro White, who recently signed a contract with the Cleveland Cavaliers. It was also a game played at Miami’s pace and with Miami’s defense showing up to hold Denver to 100 points per 100 possessions. There were some interesting splits, however, as the Nuggets’ starters generally scored well and defended poorly in that game while their bench played some great defensive minutes, influencing a 13-point Miami third period. In the end some big plays, and free-throws, from Millsap sealed the deal, but it’s worth remembering what style of game it was.

It was also another excellent night from Dragić, who shot 8-of-15 with seven assists as he relentlessly attacked Nikola Jokić in pick-and-roll. To avoid that, Denver will likely put Millsap on Bam Adebayo and Jokić on James Johnson (assuming the starting lineup remains consistent) which means it will be important for Johnson to get off to an aggressive start attacking the rim as he has for the past ten days or so.

Joe: While both teams had slightly different looks in that last matchup, there are some things to note from that game. Above all else, James Johnson’s stout defense against Paul Millsap really stood out, as he held the 33-year-old versatile big to just 2-of-6 shooting when assigned to him. Of course, there’s no guarantee that will happen again, but Johnson has continued to show a lot of grit on the defensive end.

Another thing that jumped out from that previous meeting was Miami’s three-point shooting, as four guys hit multiple treys and the team shot 15-of-37 (40.5 percent) from downtown on the night. Although the Nuggets haven’t given up a ton of threes this season, they are susceptible from the left corner (allowing four attempts per game from that area). Not to mention, opposing teams are shooting 37.4 percent from deep against Denver, which is one of the higher percentages in the league.

We’ll see how it all plays out Monday night.

3: What aspect of Denver’s offense will be most important for Miami to slow down?

Couper: Getting Denver to slow down will be important but they’re actually only No. 15 in pace, which is unusually low for a Nuggets team. Theirs is a very balanced offense with shooters, post players and isolation players all around when they’re called upon. But it’s the passing, and therefore the cutting, that can hurt Miami the most if they aren’t showing the defensive activity level they showed against the Lakers. Both Jokić and Millsap are both willing and skilled passers and the Nuggets excel at taking advantage of defensive miscommunications and either cutting to the rim or to an open shooting spot. Because cutters typically only get the ball when they’re open, that means a shot off a cut is typically an open shot and therefore one of the most dangerous ones. It’s one thing if Denver has a hot shooting night or they’re scoring well one-on-one – those kind of games you can both survive and deal with – but if they’re supplementing everything with a ton of effective movement, you’ve got a long night ahead of you.

Joe: As Coup mentioned above, the Nuggets can do a little bit of everything on the offensive end thanks to their personnel. While Nikola Jokić is the key to it all with his ability to create for his teammates and score from anywhere on the floor, Denver is loaded with a bunch of guys who can fill it up. As a result, the Nuggets are ranked among the league’s elite in shot quality (expected effective field goal percentage of 52.5).

In particular, the HEAT have to be wary of Denver’s guards off the dribble. Among them, Jamal Murray and Will Barton pose the biggest threat, especially with Gary Harris out due to a right knee injury. The 21-year-old Murray has been on a nice little run recently, averaging 20.4 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game over his last five. It’ll be up to Dragić, Richardson and Tyler Johnson to help slow him down throughout the contest.

Highlights:

Nov. 3 – HEAT at Nuggets

Game Notes:

The HEAT enter the contest at 37-33.

The Nuggets have won three of five and are 38-32 on the year.

Goran Dragić is averaging 24 points per game on 56.5 percent shooting over his past four outings.

Nikola Jokić leads Denver in rebounds (10.5) and assists (6.0) per game.

Dwyane Wade (mild left hamstring strain) and Hassan Whiteside (left hip pain) are out.

Efficiencies (Rank):