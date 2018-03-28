Chicago Bulls at Miami HEAT Game Preview

The Miami HEAT host the Chicago Bulls Thursday night at AmericanAirlines Arena. Get your tickets now! The HEAT fell to the Bulls 119-111 in their last meeting on Jan. 15. Tip-off is set for 7:30 PM. Television coverage on FOX Sports Sun begins at 7:00 PM. You can also listen to the action live on 790 The Ticket.

1: How did the HEAT come away with a convincing victory over the Cavaliers on Tuesday?

Joe Beguiristain: It was all about the defense.

Thanks to a total team effort, the HEAT held the Cavaliers to a season-low 82.0 offensive rating and had one of their best outings of the year. In particular, James Johnson was very impressive when matched up with LeBron James and limited him to just 4-of-10 shooting and six turnovers.

That’s nuts.

Of course, Dwyane Wade also made some noise with a game-high four blocks, including two on James.

Otherwise though, Miami continued to move the ball and took advantage of a struggling Cleveland defense. Of course, it was a balanced attack as usual, but Kelly Olynyk and Wade really shined in the two-man game to essentially seal the deal in the fourth quarter.

While defense has been the cornerstone of this team all year, the HEAT’s offensive versatility has been just as important recently. In fact, Miami has tallied a 66.3 assist percentage over its past eight games, which is one of the highest totals in the league over that span.

Wade discussed that unselfish approach after practice on Wednesday:

“Coach continues to preach this: it doesn’t matter who’s leading the team in scoring [or] who’s getting the most shots. It just matters that we’re playing team basketball, everyone feels involved and we’re winning games.”

Alex Granado: Defense, defense, defense. Oh, did I also mention defense?

Miami was locked in all game Tuesday night, holding the Cavaliers to a season-low 79 points. The last time Cleveland had such a low-scoring game was back in December of 2015, when they lost to the Portland Trailblazers 105-76.

Against the HEAT, the Cavaliers shot 36.5 percent from the field overall, and just 15.4 percent from beyond the arc, compared to season averages of 47.7 percent from the field and 36.8 percent from three-point range. Yikes.

The main contributors to those ice-cold results? Pretty much everyone in the rotation for Miami Tuesday:

Josh Richardson, who held players he defended to 38.5 percent shooting on 5-of-13 attempts.

James Johnson, who held players he defended to 41.7 percent shooting on 5-of-12 attempts.

Justise Winslow, who held players he defended to 22.2 percent shooting on 2-of-9 attempts.

Dwyane Wade, who held players he defended to 0 percent shooting on 0-of-6 attempts.

Wayne Ellington, who held players he defended to 40 percent shooting on 4-of-10 attempts.

Miami finished the game with an 82.0 defensive rating – their third best result of the season against any opponent by that metric.

2: How has the season series with the Bulls gone this season, and is there anything from those games that can come into play once again?

Joe: Although the Bulls have struggled this season, they’re actually played the HEAT pretty tough. After Miami came out ahead in the first two matchups, Chicago took the most recent meeting on Jan. 15 thanks in large part to Zach LaVine.

With LaVine and a number of key contributors likely out for this one, all the focus should be on Lauri Markkanen. The rookie, who made his return to the lineup on Tuesday against the Rockets, has been a thorn in the HEAT’s side all year due to his ability to score from both inside and outside. That said, JJ and Justise Winslow should be able to keep Markkanen in check given their recent play and the lack of other threats on the Bulls’ roster this time around.

One wildcard, however, could be newcomer Noah Vonleh, who’s strung together a few solid games recently. We’ll see where he ends up in Fred Hoiberg’s rotation Thursday night.

Alex: The HEAT currently lead the season series against the Bulls 2-1 and though it would be easy to overlook a game against an opponent who is currently on a six-game skid and appears to be racing to the bottom of the standings, Miami must not. Multiple players on this Bulls team are capable of lighting the HEAT up on any given night:

Lauri Markkanen went off for 25 points and Robin Lopez scored 22 points during the Bulls’ 97-91 November 5 loss to the HEAT.

Jerian Grant scored 24 points November 26 in a 100-93 losing effort to Miami.

Justin Holiday scored 25 points to lift the Bulls over the HEAT 119-111.

All three of those games were either won or lost by eight points or less – par for the course when it comes to the HEAT and their affinity for clutch games this year. However, as long as Miami carries over the defensive intensity it displayed Tuesday against Cleveland, I like their chances against Chicago Thursday.

3: Where can the HEAT find success Thursday night?

Joe: Above all else, the HEAT should find success on the offensive end.

Over the past six games, the Bulls have given up 119.1 points per 100 possessions, which is by far the worst in the league over that span. As such, I expect Miami to be very aggressive from the get-go on Thursday night. If Goran Dragić can put pressure on Chicago’s bigs in the pick-and-roll and James Johnson can bully his way to the bucket as usual, then that could really set the tone for the rest of the evening.

Simply put, as long as the HEAT stick to their principles on both ends of the floor, everything should be fine.

Alex: I agree with Joe - The HEAT need to be aggressive and attack the paint furiously. The Bulls are, through the month of March, allowing opponents to score at a season-high rate of 48.3 percent from the field, and 38.4 percent from beyond the arc.

They're also allowing opponents to score at a 67.1 percent clip within the restricted area - the sixth-worst mark in the league through March. Conversely, the HEAT are shooting 66.3 percent within the restricted area over the same period.

Of note is that Hassan Whiteside is on the mend and could see some action Thursday night. Whiteside has been sidelined for the last nine games with a left hip injury, but was upgraded from out to questionable on Wednesday's injury report. Against a team as porous near the rim as Chicago, this could be a nice welcome back from his recovery.

INJURY UPDATES: Bam Adebayo (right ankle sprain) & Hassan Whiteside (left hip flexor strain) both went through Thursday morning's shootaround and are listed as questionable.

Highlights:

Jan. 15 – HEAT at Bulls

Nov. 26 – HEAT at Bulls

Game Notes:

The HEAT have won four of six and are 40-35 on the year.

The Bulls have dropped six straight and enter the contest at 24-50.

Miami has won seven straight home games.

Lauri Markkanen leads Chicago with 7.5 rebounds per game.

Efficiencies (Rank):