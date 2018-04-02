Atlanta Hawks at Miami HEAT Game Preview

The Miami HEAT host the Atlanta Hawks Tuesday night at AmericanAirlines Arena. Get your tickets now! The HEAT fell to the Hawks 110-104 in their last meeting on Dec. 18. Tip-off is set for 7:30 PM. Television coverage on FOX Sports Sun begins at 7:00 PM. You can also listen to the action live on 790 The Ticket.

1: With the season series against Brooklyn now over, are there any lessons from those games that might prove valuable in the postseason?

Couper Moorhead: The Nets have been a fascinating opponent this season. Their formula has generally been to play hard and smart while getting up threes with plenty of volume, and that formula clearly worked as they posted a 3-1 record against Miami. But each game had its own unique flavor, whether it was a different Brooklyn lineup giving the HEAT issues or an individual player going off. In a way, it sounds just like the HEAT appear to other teams, always with a different configuration or a different player causing problems thanks to all their depth.

As far as the postseason is concerned, it was interesting to see just how much the Nets were selling out to defend the three Saturday night. Miami’s 17 attempts from three were their fewest of the season and it wasn’t by mistake. The best examples came when Wayne Ellington on the floor and the Nets had a defender practically hugging him on the perimeter, not letting him see any daylight whatsoever even if that meant taking help options away from the paint. Theoretically that type of defense gives Miami’s guards more space to attack in the middle of the floor, but it’s a strategy to look out for in the postseason when teams really zero in on an opponent’s strengths.

Joe Beguiristain: Before Saturday night’s game, Nets Head Coach Kenny Atkinson talked about modeling his squad after the HEAT in terms of how hard they play, their discipline and how they go about their business. Then his team proceeded to do just that by limiting Miami’s attempts from beyond the arc and coming up with big plays down the stretch to secure the overtime victory.

Above all else, the biggest lesson for the HEAT from their matchups with the Nets this season is figuring out how to manufacture enough offense when they’re not attempting their usual amount of threes. In the four games against Brooklyn, Miami averaged 23.0 treys per game, which is well below its season average of 30.6.

As long as Goran Dragić attacks downhill in the pick-and-roll and James Johnson is aggressive off the bounce, things should be fine when the threes aren’t there.

2: What does Tuesday night mean for Miami’s playoff spot?

Couper: Win and they’re in. Pretty simple. Any HEAT win or Detroit loss locks up Miami’s playoff spot given that the HEAT are currently four games up on the Pistons. As far as seeding goes, everything is up in the air. Not only can the HEAT realistically finish anywhere from No.8 to No. 6, the No. 1 seed in the conference is unsettled with Toronto (two games up) and Boston playing against this week while the No. 3 seed might come down to a matchup between the 76ers and Cavaliers this week. In other words, while Tuesday night is important just for locking up that spot, there are still a ton of different scenarios for the first round. Best the HEAT can do is win the games in front of them and see how it plays out.

Joe: All the chatter from the HEAT at Monday’s practice was about moving forward from their disappointing loss and trying to punch their ticket to the postseason with a win Tuesday night. If Miami wins one of its final five games or Detroit loses any of its final five, then the HEAT will clinch a playoff berth.

It’s also possible for Miami to move up to No. 6 if it takes care of business against non-playoff teams such as the Hawks and Knicks. The Wizards, which are currently one game ahead of the HEAT, have three tough matchups against the Rockets, Cavaliers and Celtics over the next week or so. If Miami and Washington end up with the same overall record, then the tiebreaker will be division record since the season series was split at two games apiece.

We’ll see how it all plays out.

3: With most of the team healthy, how does it seem like the rotation is sorting out to you?

Couper: While the center rotation has generally come down to either Hassan Whiteside or Kelly Olynyk lately, with some small-ball using James Johnson in the middle of the floor sprinkled in, and the starting lineup generally set, the rest of the rotation might stay fairly fluid. We’ve seen games where neither Bam Adebayo nor Rodney McGruder have received many minutes, but the moment Miami finds itself in a postseason matchup where one of those two is needed that could quickly change. Erik Spoelstra is not one to leave options on the table.

More importantly, there is no set rotation for the end of close games, which have been over half of Miami’s slate this season. Whichever group gains the most traction in the second half generally gets a chance to close things out, and that will probably be how things remain. It all comes down to matchups.

Joe: I think the rotation is sorting out just fine.

At this point in the season, the guys understand their role and importance to the team regardless of their minutes. All season long, Erik Spoelstra has rolled with the hot hand in terms of certain lineups at the end of games, and I think that will continue moving forward. Most of all, that philosophy really makes things difficult for the opposition since it’s hard to prepare for such a versatile and deep group.

Kelly Olynyk has been proof of that on the offensive end, as the team scores 111.8 points per 100 possessions with him on the floor in the fourth.

That’s pretty impressive.

Highlights:

Dec. 18 – HEAT at Hawks

Oct. 23 – Hawks at HEAT

Game Notes:

The HEAT have won two of three and are 41-36 on the year.

The Hawks have dropped five of six and enter the contest at 22-55.

If Miami wins, it will clinch a spot in the NBA Playoffs.

Dewayne Dedmon leads Atlanta in rebounds at 7.9 per game.

Efficiencies (Rank):