Wizards 115 - HEAT 117 Game Recap

The Miami HEAT defeated the Washington Wizards 117-115 Wednesday night at AmericanAirlines Arena. The game was presented by Miami Cancer Institute at Baptist Health South Florida. Bam Adebayo led the way for the HEAT with 15 points.

1. Bam!

While there are so many familiar faces on the HEAT, one guy that everyone wants to know more about is Bam Adebayo. Luckily enough, he ingratiated himself with HEAT Nation on Wednesday night.

From tough hook shots inside to some massive jams like this one…

…Adebayo sent a message home loud and clear.

Let’s also not forget his ability as a two-way player. In fact, one of his more impressive sequences earlier in the contest showed just that.

With 1:37 left in the second quarter, the rookie slipped a screen for Rodney McGruder on the left wing and rolled to the basket. From there, McGruder hit him with a perfect pass, and Adebayo finished the rest. Immediately after that possession, the 20-year-old forced an airball from Marcin Gortat.

In addition to his team-high 15 points on 6-of-10 shooting, Adebayo also had two boards.

2. Mickey Wins It

Simply put, Jordan Mickey took advantage of his extended playing time and looked very good on both ends of the court against the Wizards. Although he had a few explosive dunks and played solid interior defense, nothing tops his game-winning three with 1.3 seconds left in the game.

In all, Mickey tallied 12 points on 5-of-6 shooting, including 2-of-3 from distance, six rebounds and a team-high plus-15 rating.

3. The Brothers Johnson Go Off in the Third

Chemistry is one of those things that you can’t teach.

For whatever reason, certain guys play better when they’re on the court with one another, and there’s no better example of that than Tyler Johnson and James Johnson.

To put it simply, both Johnsons went off in the third quarter, as the duo combined for 15 points, three boards and three assists.

Let’s take a look at a play they love to run, the screen handoff from James to Tyler.

A little before that, James Johnson had this massive jam.

When it was all said and done, Tyler Johnson had 14 points on 6-of-9 shooting, three rebounds and three assists. James Johnson, on the other hand, finished with 12 points, six boards and four assists.

Other Takeaways:

-Josh Richardson wrecked the rim once again, but this time it came off a fantastic pass from Tyler Johnson.

Richardson ended up with 13 points, two rebounds and an assist.

-Thanks to the superb playmaking ability of Justise Winslow (who led the team with nine assists), Matt Williams Jr. and Derrick Walton Jr. hit some huge threes in the fourth quarter. Both Williams Jr. and Walton Jr. scored nine points apiece against Washington.

Game Notes:

-Okaro White (left shoulder strain) exited the game in the second quarter and did not return.

-Dion Waiters, Hassan Whiteside and Goran Dragić (rest) all sat out.

Looking Ahead:

-Up next for the HEAT are the Philadelphia 76ers in Kansas City on Friday at 8:30 PM. That game will be broadcast on radio only. After that, Miami will open the regular season on the road against the Magic on Wednesday and then host the Pacers on Saturday, October 21. Tickets for the game against Indiana can be found here.