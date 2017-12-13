Trail Blazers 102 - HEAT 95 Game Recap

The Miami HEAT fell to the Portland Trail Blazers 102-95 Wednesday night at AmericanAirlines Arena. Wayne Ellington led the way for the HEAT with 24 points.

While Ellington has had some great shooting displays in a HEAT uniform, nothing quite matches his performance in the first half on Wednesday. The 30-year-old led all scorers with 21 points before halftime and hit his first seven shots, six of which came from downtown. Naturally, his most impressive sequence of the night came during the flurry.

With 7:50 left in the second quarter, Ellington forced a miss from Ed Davis inside and then hit a tough three over Jake Layman on the other end:

A little later, the swingman drilled a big trey to put Miami up 91-89 with 5:56 left. Unfortunately, it wasn’t enough.

In addition to his season-high 24 points on 8-of-11 shooting, including 7-of-10 from deep, Ellington also had four rebounds and two steals.

2. Richardson Never Gives Up

Despite the end result, Josh Richardson did all he could to help the HEAT. Although he didn’t score after an impressive 11-point first quarter, he continued to fight hard on the defensive end against two tough covers in C.J. McCollum and Damian Lillard.

Richardson’s most impressive play of the night wasn’t a shot or block, but it was this key offensive rebound late in the fourth quarter:

In all, the 24-year-old accumulated two rebounds and two steals to go along with his 11 points on 4-of-10 shooting.

3. KABAM!

Bam Adebayo made his presence felt in the fourth with this huge alley-oop:

Otherwise, the rookie absorbed a lot of contact inside and made Portland pay at the charity stripe more often than not.

When it was all said and done, the 20-year-old tallied 12 points, seven boards and two assists.

Game Notes:

-Justise Winslow (left knee strain) exited the game and did not return.

-Tyler Johnson (migraine) and Hassan Whiteside (left knee bone bruise) sat out. Okaro White (left foot surgery), Rodney McGruder (left tibia surgery), Derrick Walton Jr. (Sioux Falls assignment), A.J. Hammons (Sioux Falls assignment) and Matt Williams Jr. (Sioux Falls assignment) were inactive.

