Timberwolves 125 - HEAT 122 Game Recap

The Miami HEAT fell to the Minnesota Timberwolves 125-122 in OT Monday night at AmericanAirlines Arena. Dion Waiters led the way for the HEAT with 33 points.

1. Waiters Catches Fire Late

Remarkable.

That’s really the best way to describe Waiters’ performance in the fourth quarter and overtime period, as the 25-year-old routinely got a step on his man and attacked the basket to the tune of 21 points.

Nothing was more impressive than this clutch drive to force overtime:

In addition to his team-high 33 points on 14-of-28 shooting, Waiters also tallied five rebounds, four assists and three steals.

2. Olynyk Shows His Versatility

Kelly Olynyk provided a spark off the bench in the first half and never looked back. Throughout the contest, the 7-footer mixed things up with nice attacks to the basket and in-rhythm jumpers, with his most important shot coming in overtime off a great deflection from Goran Dragić on the inbounds pass:

Olynyk finished with 23 points on 9-of-12 shooting, six rebounds and two assists.

3. Career Night For Bam

Bam Adebayo knows how to punish rims. Plain and simple.

The rookie showed that often against the Timberwolves, as all five of his field goals were dunks. While he came through with his usual pick-and-roll jams, he also had a few put-back slams, such as this one in the first quarter:

In fact, Adebayo did his best Hassan Whitside impersonation with 10 offensive rebounds on the night. Yes, 10.

On the flip side of the ball, Adebayo fought hard against Karl-Anthony Towns for a majority of the contest and forced a miss from the 21-year-old as time expired in the fourth quarter. A little earlier in the fourth, Adebayo forced Jimmy Butler to take a tough shot after he was matched up one-on-one with the six-year vet.

Adebayo ended up with 13 points on 5-of-9 shooting and a team-high 13 rebounds.

Other Takeaways:

-Dragić had a quick start to the game and did anything he wanted against Minnesota in the first half. From his patented step-back baseline jumper to attacks in transition, the Dragon got the job done.

In all, Dragić had 18 points on 8-of-16 shooting, six boards and five assists.

-Okaro White made some excellent hustle plays on Monday, such as this steal in transition early in the fourth, which led to a finish for Justise Winslow on the other end:

When it was all said and done, White had six points, one board and one block to go along with that steal.

Game Note:

-Hassan Whiteside (left knee contusion) and Rodney McGruder (left tibia surgery) sat out. A.J. Hammons, Derrick Walton Jr. and Matt Williams Jr. were assigned to Sioux Falls.

Looking Ahead:

-The HEAT’s final game of their season-long homestand will be on Wednesday at 7:30 PM against the Chicago Bulls. Tickets for that game can be found here.