Suns 103 - HEAT 125 Game Recap

The Miami HEAT defeated the Phoenix Suns 125-103 Monday night at AmericanAirlines Arena. Hassan Whiteside led the way for the HEAT with 24 points.

1. Whiteside Dominates The Third

Although Whiteside got off to a quick start and ran the break on this really cool sequence in the first quarter….

…nothing touches his performance in the third.

Why’s that?

Well, the big fella totaled 15 points on 6-of-7 shooting in the period and absolutely dominated the Suns’ bigs with relative ease.

Just check out this alley-oop jam with contact during the flurry:

In addition to his team-high 24 points on 10-of-13 shooting, Whiteside also amassed a team-high 14 rebounds, a team-high three blocks and a plus-16 rating.

2. Dragić Takes Advantage

Goran Dragić simply got whatever he wanted and used that to his advantage against Phoenix. Time and time again, the Dragon got to his spots and helped Miami build a sizeable lead in the third quarter.

Naturally, his most impressive play of the night came during the period.

In all, Dragić tallied 17 points on 7-of-10 shooting, five assists and a plus-13 rating.

3. Olynyk Shuts The Door In The Fourth

Even though the HEAT were already up by double-digits in the fourth, Kelly Olynyk made sure the Suns got no breathing room. In fact, Olynyk tallied eight points on 3-of-4 shooting, two assists and a plus-15 rating in the final period, including his patented “Kelly Keeper”.

Olynyk finished with 15 points on 5-of-7 shooting, a team-high eight assists, four boards and a plus-17 rating.

4. Babbitt Catches Fire

Good shooters often have short memories.

Based on Monday night, it seems as though that is the case for Luke Babbitt.

After missing his first three shots from deep, Babbitt made four straight triples.

This one from way outside was perhaps his most impressive:

Babbitt ended up with 12 points and a plus-seven rating.

Other Takeaways:

-Throughout the contest, Justise Winslow did his usual work on the defensive end and forced Devin Booker into some tough looks. Of course, he also guarded T.J. Warren and Marquese Chriss at times throughout the contest.

Then again, Winslow was just as vital on the offensive end and handled the ball quite often.

Oh yeah, he also came through with the exclamation point.

When it was all said and done, Winslow had 12 points, 12 boards, five assists, four steals and a plus-13 rating.

Talk about stuffing the stat sheet.

Game Note:

-Jordan Mickey, Derrick Walton Jr. (Sioux Falls assignment), Wayne Ellington (left quad contusion) and Dion Waiters (left ankle surgery) were inactive.

Looking Ahead:

-The HEAT will get right back to it Tuesday night against the Wizards at 7:00 PM. After that quick road trip, Miami will head back home to face the 76ers on Thursday at 7:30. Tickets for that game can be found here.