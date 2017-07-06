Summer League: Knicks 91 – HEAT 72 Game Recap

The Miami HEAT fell to the New York Knicks 91-72 Thursday morning at Amway Center in the Orlando Pro Summer League. Matt Williams led the way for the HEAT with 14 points.

1. Robinson Gets Going in the Fourth

Although Miami was down double-digits in the fourth quarter, Justin Robinson focused on the task at hand and did everything he could to try and chip away at New York’s lead. As such, the 5-foot-8 guard totaled 10 points in the period, including this nifty ball-fake and finish in transition.

Robinson ended up with 12 points on 5-of-9 shooting and two steals.

2. Williams Catches Fire

Matt Williams is no stranger to knocking down threes in Orlando. About 15 miles east of Amway Center, Williams lit things up at UCF for five years. On Thursday against New York, the 23-year-old did more of the same with a team-high four made treys and 14 points to go along with two rebounds, two assists and a steal.

3. Quick Start for Perrantes

Perhaps London Perrantes is a morning person. Despite the early tip-off time, the speedy guard wasted no time to make some noise against the Knicks. In fact, Perrantes tallied nine points, three boards and two assists in the first half. Whether it was an aggressive take to the basket or a three in transition, the 22-year-old did some damage. Perrantes finished with 11 points on 4-of-8 shooting, five rebounds and two assists.

Other Takeaways:

-Okaro White did the bulk of his damage inside and tallied 12 points, a game-high 12 rebounds and three assists. Bam Adebayo, meanwhile, absorbed a lot of contact under the rim and took advantage at the charity stripe. In all, the rookie had 13 points, three boards and two blocks.

Looking Ahead:

-The HEAT will now head west to face the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET in Las Vegas Summer League. You can follow the game here.