Summer League: HEAT 91 - Wizards 87 Game Recap

The Miami HEAT defeated the Washington Wizards 91-87 Monday afternoon at Thomas & Mack Center in the Las Vegas Summer League. Matt Williams led the way for the HEAT with 17 points.

1. Can’t Stop Bam

After absorbing a lot of contact inside and making Washington pay from the charity stripe in the first half, Bam Adebayo put the Wizards on notice in the third quarter. In the period, the rookie had a nice finish at the rim and two and-one opportunities, including this impressive play with 3:25 remaining in the third.

Oh, and who can forget this great lob to Okaro White for an alley-oop later in the fourth?

In short, the 19-year-old did a little bit of everything on Monday afternoon, as he scored 16 points, grabbed seven boards, stole the ball twice and tallied a plus-13 rating.

2. White Goes Off in the Fourth

After a little bit of a slow start, White dominated Washington in the fourth quarter. How so? Well, the forward scored 10 points in the period, including this put-back jam to put Miami up five with 1:45 left to play.

On the flip side of the ball, he blocked a jumper from Kevin Pangos and drew a charge on both Jared Cunningham and Chris McCullough. That’s the Miami HEAT way.

In all, White tallied 14 points, six rebounds, two steals, one block and a game-high plus-15 rating.

3. Williams Catches Fire in the Third

When you’re hot, you’re hot. Plain and simple. That was the case for Matt Williams in the third quarter, as he nailed four 3-pointers in the period alone and did a great job of getting to his comfort zones on the floor. In addition to his team-high 17 points on 6-of-9 shooting, including 5-of-8 from downtown, Williams also accumulated two rebounds.

Other Takeaways:

-Although Trey McKinney-Jones has made a name for himself thanks to his ability to shoot the ball from deep, the 26-year-old showed he could do more than just light it up from distance. In fact, McKinney-Jones was quite aggressive attacking the basket on Monday.

That said, one of his most impressive plays came from the perimeter towards the end of the second quarter. With 1:12 left in the period, the swingman received the ball on the left corner off the inbounds pass, took contact from Michael Young and nailed the three. He also hit the ensuing free throw to complete the four-point play.

McKinney-Jones ended up with 15 points on 4-of-9 shooting, two rebounds, two assists, two steals and a block.

Looking Ahead:

-Up next for the HEAT are the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday at 8PM ET. Television coverage is on NBA TV. You can also follow the game here.