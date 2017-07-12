Summer League: HEAT 73 – Mavericks 78 Game Recap

The Miami HEAT fell to the Dallas Mavericks 78-73 Tuesday night at Cox Pavilion in the Las Vegas Summer League. Gian Clavell led the way for the HEAT with 18 points.

1. Clavell Explodes After Halftime

After not scoring as much in his past few outings, Clavell flipped the script against Dallas, especially in the second half. In fact, the 23-year-old scored 14 points after halftime thanks to a nice spurt in the third quarter and three treys in the fourth as Miami was mounting a comeback. On the flip side of the ball, Clavell hounded Dennis Smith Jr. down the stretch and made things as tough as possible on him. In addition to his team-high 18 points on 7-of-11 shooting, including 4-of-7 from deep, the Colorado State product also accumulated three boards.

2. Bam’s Got Wheels

By now you should know that one of the best things about Bam Adebayo’s game is his versatility. That was on full display on Tuesday, as the 19-year-old proved to be a nightmare for the Mavericks on the break. Whether he was attacking the rim with purpose and drawing contact or dishing out assists like this…

…Adebayo looked quite comfortable with the ball in his hands.

Oh, and this block on fellow lottery pick Smith Jr. was pretty cool too.

In all, the former Kentucky Wildcat scored 13 points, grabbed nine rebounds and dished out three assists.

3. White Does It All

From the jump, Okaro White was locked-in on both sides of the ball. How so? Well, the forward showed tenacity on the defensive end early on and also did work on the block, such as in this play.

As the game progressed, White continued to keep the defense on its toes with a mix of in-rhythm jumpers and finishes at the rim. When it was all said and done, the 24-year-old tallied 17 points, 11 rebounds and two steals.

Other Takeaways:

-Justin Robinson competed very hard on the defensive end and showed his lateral quickness against tough covers in Smith Jr. and Yogi Ferrell. Robinson finished with six points, a team-high four assists and two steals.

-After making some noise against the Wizards on Monday, Trey McKinney-Jones simply did more of the same versus the Mavericks. This time around, the swingman handled the ball a little more than usual and showed his playmaking skills on a handful of possessions, including a nice feed to Adebayo late in the second quarter. McKinney-Jones ended up with seven points, six boards, three assists and a plus-four rating.

Looking Ahead:

-Up next for the HEAT are the Washington Wizards on Wednesday at 6PM ET. Television coverage is on NBA TV.