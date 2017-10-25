Spurs 117 - HEAT 100 Game Recap

The Miami HEAT fell to the San Antonio Spurs 117-100 Wednesday night at AmericanAirlines Arena. Tyler Johnson led the way for the HEAT with 23 points.

1. Dragić Puts On A Show

Goran Dragić always seems ready to rock in big-time games.

That rang true once again, as the Slovenian had a quick start to the contest and never looked back. After a 10-point opening period in which he primarily operated from mid-range, Dragić started to get to the rim a little more in the second half. A perfect example of that came in transition late in the third quarter.

With 3:44 to go in the period, the point guard brought the ball up the floor, lulled Brandon Paul to sleep with a slight hesitation and blew past him for the nifty reverse layup.

When it was all said and done, Dragić tallied 20 points on 9-of-16 shooting and four rebounds.

2. TJ Turns Things Around

After a few quiet games to start the season, Tyler Johnson flipped the script in a big way against the Spurs. In fact, the 25-year-old put together a 13-point first half thanks to a nice mix of drives and outside shots.

That said, his most impressive play of the night came on a massive jam in the fourth quarter as Miami was mounting a comeback:

On the flip side of the ball, Johnson did a solid job of guarding multiple guys, including Dejounte Murray, Patty Mills and Manu Ginobili.

In addition to his team-high 23 points on 7-of-13 shooting, Johnson also had three assists.

3. BAM!

Bam Adebayo will not forget this night.

The rookie got his first career start on Wednesday and showed how dangerous he could be in the pick-and-roll game.

Need proof? Check this out:

Earlier in the contest, the former Kentucky Wildcat did a nice job in help-side defense and swatted away Murray’s shot attempt:

Adebayo finished with four points, eight boards and that aforementioned block.

Other Takeaways:

-James Johnson did all he could in the fourth quarter to help the HEAT narrow the gap, as he scored 14 points in the final period. The 30-year-old was the primary ball handler for most of the period, and he responded with some bullish drives to the bucket. Johnson ended up with 21 points on 8-of-14 shooting, a team-high nine rebounds and four assists.

Game Note:

-Hassan Whiteside (left knee contusion) and Rodney McGruder (left tibia surgery) sat out. A.J. Hammons and Derrick Walton Jr. were assigned to Sioux Falls.

Looking Ahead:

-Up next for the HEAT are the Boston Celtics on Saturday at 8:00 PM. Tickets for that game can be found here.