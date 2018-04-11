Raptors 109 - HEAT 116 Game Recap

The Miami HEAT defeated the Toronto Raptors 116-109 in overtime Wednesday night at AmericanAirlines Arena. Wayne Ellington led the way for the HEAT with a career-high 32 points.

1. The Golden Arm Reaches The Record Books

Well, it was definitely Wayne-ing in the fourth quarter.

That’s really all you need to know, as Ellington scored 18 points in the fourth thanks to six treys, including this one that gave him the most threes in a single season in franchise history:

Of course, he also had a nice drive in the overtime period as well.

In addition to his team and career-high 32 points on 12-of-16 shooting, including 8-of-12 from deep, Ellington also had three rebounds and a team-high plus-18 rating.

2. The Bigs Come Alive Late

With Toronto up heading into the fourth quarter, Bam Adebayo and Kelly Olynyk went to work.

In particular, Olynyk made the Raptors look foolish on a handful of plays thanks to his craftiness and came through with this nifty up-and-under against Serge Ibaka:

Adebayo, meanwhile, cleaned the boards, played good defense on Jakob Poeltl and absorbed some contact inside like on this sequence in overtime:

Adebayo finished with 10 points on a perfect 4-of-4 shooting, four boards and an assist, while Olynyk tallied 11 points, eight rebounds and five assists.

3. Winslow Does It All

As usual, Justise Winslow was everywhere on Wednesday night. Whether he was defending multiple guys like DeMar DeRozan, Kyle Lowry, Fred VanVleet and Delon Wright or dazzling with a euro-step like this…

…he certainly made an impact.

With Dragić out, Winslow also handled the ball more than usual and got Miami organized on offense more often than not.

When it was all said and done, the 22-year-old amassed 11 points, eight rebounds, four assists and a plus-13 rating in 37 minutes.

Other Takeaways:

-James Johnson had a nice spurt in the third quarter, including this massive jam with Ibaka in the vicinity:

In all, JJ had 11 points, six rebounds and four assists.

Game Note:

-Goran Dragić (right knee soreness), Jordan Mickey, Derrick Walton Jr. and Dion Waiters (left ankle surgery) were inactive.

Looking Ahead:

-The HEAT will head out to Philadelphia to face the 76ers in Round 1 of the Playoffs. After starting off on the road, Miami will come back to the AmericanAirlines Arena for Games 3 and 4.