Player Spotlight: Tyler Johnson (2/26/18)

It seems as though the All-Star Break did Tyler Johnson some good.

Why’s that?

Well, the 25-year-old looked very energetic over the past two games and really took advantage off the dribble. Although Johnson knocked down a few threes during the flurry, he did the bulk of his damage on aggressive attacks to the rim both in the halfcourt and in transition. As a result, TJ led the HEAT with 19.0 points per game and ranked second on the team with a true shooting percentage of 70.8 over that span.

Johnson’s best outing of the week came on Saturday against the Grizzles when he led Miami with 23 points on 6-of-12 shooting from the field and a perfect 9-of-9 from the charity stripe.

Take a look at highlights from that game and more in the video below: