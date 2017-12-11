Player Spotlight: Tyler Johnson (12/11/17)

Nothing but net.

That’s what Tyler Johnson saw quite often when he let it fly this past week, as he led the HEAT with 22.5 points per game on an unreal 89.1 effective field goal percentage over the past two contests.

As a whole, Johnson got to his comfort zones on the floor and utilized screens well to obtain clean looks. While he knocked down some mid-range jumpers in the pick-and-roll and took advantage of screen-handoffs, catch-and-shoot treys were also prevalent throughout the week.

Long story short, Johnson had it all going on. After hitting a career-high five treys against the Spurs for his season-high 25 points on 9-of-12 shooting, the Fresno State product followed that up with 20 points on 8-of-11 shooting versus the Nets on Saturday.

Check out TJ’s highlights from both games in the video below: