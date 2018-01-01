Player Spotlight: Tyler Johnson (1/1/18)

Tyler Johnson sure loved playing the Magic twice this past week, as he had some of his best games of the season against Orlando. While Johnson tallied a team-high plus-32 rating against the Magic on Dec. 26, the best was yet to come.

With Miami struggling in its following matchup with Orlando four days later, Johnson answered the call with 22 points on 10-of-11 shooting in the third quarter and completely changed the complexion of the game. Whether it was catch-and-shoot treys, cuts to the basket or attacks off the pick-and-roll, it didn’t matter. The shot went in.

Of course, Johnson then followed that up with a big three in the fourth and two clutch free throws with 13.8 seconds left to essentially seal the deal. When it was all said and done, the 25-year-old ended up with a season-high 31 points on the night.

As a whole this past week, Johnson led the HEAT with 19.7 points per game and recorded the highest net rating (3.5) of any rotation player on the team. Although it was just a three-game sample size, the Fresno State product still balled out on both ends of the floor.

Take a look at TJ’s highlights from his recent stretch below: