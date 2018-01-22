Player Spotlight: Kelly Olynyk (1/22/18)

Maybe it’s time to call Kelly Olynyk ‘Mr. Fourth Quarter’.

Why’s that?

Well, the 7-footer led the HEAT with 10 points per game on 55.6 percent shooting in the fourth quarter over the past four contests. Whether he was knocking down catch-and-shoot treys or driving to the basket off some of his usual ball-fakes, Olynyk got the job done.

Otherwise, the 26-year-old continued to show great court vision and set up his teammates very well. As such, he led Miami in offensive rating (111.0) and usage rate (28.4 percent) this past week.

Olynyk’s best outing of his recent flurry came on Saturday against the Hornets when he scored 14 of his 16 points in the fourth, including a clutch free throw that put the HEAT up for good.

Check out highlights from that game and more in the video below: