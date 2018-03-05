Player Spotlight: Justise Winslow (3/5/18)

With Justise Winslow, it’s all about versatility.

After recording a season-high 17 points against the Grizzlies last week, the 21-year-old kept up his sharp play and did it again versus the Lakers on March 1.

In addition to knocking down catch-and-shoot treys, Winslow also showed nice touch around the rim with a handful of nifty runners. As a result, he tallied a 64.9 true shooting percentage this past week, which was the best on the team among guys who played all three games.

Of course, Winslow was just as impressive on the defensive end and competed hard against Ben Simmons, Brandon Ingram and Blake Griffin just to name a few.

With all that in mind, it shouldn't be surprising that Winslow had the best net rating on the team (19.1) this past week.

He’s called the Swiss Army knife for a reason, folks.

To borrow a phrase from Erik Spoelstra, Winslow made a lot of winning plays and contributed in a big way to the HEAT’s recent surge.

Take a look back at some of the forward’s best highlights during the flurry below: