Player Spotlight: Josh Richardson (2/5/18)

Josh Richardson sure has had a breakout season, hasn’t he?

Time and time again, the 24-year-old has shown his versatility and done a little bit of everything to help out the HEAT.

That really showed over the past four contests, as Richardson averaged 15 points per game and led the team with 10 made triples on 47.6 shooting from deep and eight blocks during that span. Yes, eight.

While his usual catch-and-shoot treys and scoop shots were great, his defensive tenacity was a sight to behold. Not only did he fare well on his assignment, but he also stood his ground against frontcourt players on switches.

Richardson’s most well-rounded performance of the week came on Saturday against the Pistons when he scored 19 points on 8-of-13 shooting, dished out six assists, came away with three steals and blocked a shot.

Check out highlights from that game and more in the video below: