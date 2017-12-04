Player Spotlight: Josh Richardson (12/4/17)

Although Josh Richardson had been struggling with his shot heading into this past week, he continued to plug away and made his presence felt on the defensive end. Once the 24-year-old started to get going offensively against the Cavaliers and Knicks, it finally all came together on Friday versus the Hornets.

In that matchup with Charlotte, Richardson scored a career-high 27 points on 11-of-14 shooting and did pretty much whatever he wanted. Whether it was attacks in transition, drives in the half court, pull-up mid-range jumpers or his usual catch-and-shoot treys, the former Tennessee Volunteer got the job done.

Over the HEAT’s last four contests, Richardson led Miami with 16.8 points per game and 10 made threes. On the flip side of the ball, he competed hard against some tough assignments, including Tim Hardaway Jr., Nicolas Batum and Kevin Durant.

Take a look back at Richardson’s impressive week in the video below: