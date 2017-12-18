Player Spotlight: Josh Richardson (12/18/17)

What else can you say about Josh Richardson at this point?

After a slow start to the season offensively, the 24-year-old has simply balled out on both ends of the floor for the past month or so.

That rang true once again this past week, as Richardson showed his versatility with catch-and-shoot treys, assertive attacks to the rim and timely cuts. As such, the former Tennessee Volunteer led Miami with 16.8 points per game on an effective field goal percentage of 70.2 (second behind Wayne Ellington) over the past four contests.

On the flip side of the ball, Richardson played locked-down defense as usual and guarded the opposing team’s best offensive player. Just take a look at the guys he had to cover this past week: Tyreke Evans, Damian Lillard, C.J. McCollum and Lou Williams. Despite all that, the swingman still tallied a 96.9 defensive rating and accumulated five blocks over those games.

Of course, Richardson’s best outing of the week came on Saturday night against the Clippers when he scored a career-high 28 points on 10-of-16 shooting, drilled a career-high six treys, blocked three shots, and notched a team-high plus-eight rating.

Check out highlights from that game and more in the video below: