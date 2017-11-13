Player Spotlight: Josh Richardson (11/13/17)

It’s no secret that in order to stick with the HEAT, you have to show a commitment to the defensive end.

Josh Richardson knows all about that.

This past week, Richardson tallied a 94.8 defensive rating, which ranked him first on the team among players who appeared in all four games. Additionally, he was second on the squad with seven steals and three blocks.

To get things started, the 24-year-old had an impressive performance against the Warriors and helped hold Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Shaun Livingston to a combined 12-of-40 shooting from the field.

As the week progressed, Richardson started to knock down some shots from beyond the arc, including a clutch corner three against the Jazz.

Check out highlights from those games and more in the video below: