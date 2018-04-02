Player Spotlight: James Johnson (4/2/18)

Although a few guys outscored James Johnson this past week, perhaps no one on the HEAT had a bigger impact than him.

First and foremost, Johnson’s defensive effort on LeBron James on March 27 was remarkable. In 53 possessions against The King, JJ held LBJ to just 4-of-10 shooting and six turnovers.

On the offensive end, Johnson was just as important over Miami’s past three games. In fact, the HEAT scored 106.2 points per 100 possessions with the 31-year-old on the floor, which was the most on the team over that span. Naturally, Johnson did the bulk of his damage on aggressive takes to the basket both in the halfcourt and in transition.

Take a look back at JJ’s impressive week in the video below: