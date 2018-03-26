Player Spotlight: James Johnson (3/26/18)

With the playoffs rapidly approaching and the HEAT vying for a higher seed, James Johnson has played some of his best ball.

In particular over the past four games, JJ simply did whatever was necessary to try and help Miami come out ahead. Whether it was some of his usual bullish drives to the basket, smooth catch-and-shoot treys or effective dribble handoffs, Johnson got the job done this past week.

As a result, the 31-year-old averaged 18.0 points, 7.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game on a 73.2 effective field goal percentage over his past four outings.

That’s pretty impressive.

Of course, Johnson’s best game of the week came against the Nuggets on March 19 when he scored a career-high 31 points (18 in the two overtime periods combined), grabbed a team-high 11 boards and dished out six assists.

Take a look back at highlights from that game and more in the video below: