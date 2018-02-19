Player Spotlight: James Johnson (2/19/18)

James Johnson's past week could be summed up quite easily, as it was all about aggressive and assertive attacks to the bucket.

In fact, JJ shot 6-of-7 (85.7 percent) on drives and also mixed in a few outside shots for good measure during the HEAT’s last two games before the All-Star Break. As such, he ranked second on the team with 19.0 points per game and a true shooting percentage of 78.9 over that span.

Johnson’s best outing of his recent flurry came on Feb. 14 against the 76ers when he led the team with 22 points on 8-of-10 shooting, dished out five assists and grabbed four rebounds.

Check out highlights from that game and more in the video below: