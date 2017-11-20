Player Spotlight: James Johnson (11/20/17)

Although James Johnson had been struggling heading into the week, he flipped the script and played better over the HEAT’s last three games.

How so?

Well, he led the team in three-point shooting percentage (54.5 percent on 3.7 attempts per game), assist percentage (23.5 percent) and pace (95.75) during that span. As a whole, Johnson took advantage of catch-and-shoot opportunities and set up his teammates well with a few screen-handoffs.

The 30-year-old’s best game of the week came on Nov. 17 against the Wizards when both he and Hassan Whiteside led Miami to an impressive 91-88 victory on the road. In that contest, the burly forward scored six points on 2-of-3 shooting in the fourth, including a clutch pull-up jumper with 3:02 remaining. Of course, he also found Whiteside for some vital and-one chances and defended multiple guys on the flip side of the ball.

Check out highlights from that game and more in the video below: