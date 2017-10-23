Player Spotlight: James Johnson (10/23/17)

Ever since James Johnson has put on a HEAT uniform, he’s proven to be a valuable do-it-all player. As such, he’s worn many hats for Miami: dynamic playmaker, versatile defender, rim rocker and now…team captain.

“It means the world to me, that these guys voted for me to lead them and for them to follow me,” Johnson said. “I have great respect for them. Being a captain on this team doesn’t mean that I’m always saying what to do and everything I say is right. I also follow their lead too and I think that plays a big part in it.”

Before the HEAT’s home opener against the Indiana Pacers, the team announced that it would have tri-captains in Udonis Haslem, Goran Dragić and Johnson.

The 30-year-old forward certainly didn’t take that responsibility lightly this past week, as he led the team with 16 assists and six blocks. He also tallied the second-highest offensive rating (121.2).

After doing all he could against the Magic to try and mount a comeback, Johnson attacked the basket and was everywhere defensively versus the Pacers.

Check out highlights from both games in the video below: