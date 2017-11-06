Player Spotlight: Hassan Whiteside (11/6/17)

After missing five games with a left knee contusion, Hassan Whiteside returned in a big way this past week. How so?

Well, the big fella led the team in rebounds (11.3), steals (2.0) and blocks (1.3) per contest while also shooting a team-high 58.3 percent from the field over Miami’s past three outings. As a whole, Whiteside’s energy and activity on the defensive end led to a bevy of transition opportunities for Miami.

Offensively, the 28-year-old kept the opposition on its toes with mid-range jumpers, tough finishes inside and thunderous alley-oop jams. Of course, he also gave the HEAT a bunch of second-chance opportunities with tip-ins and put-backs.

The 7-footer’s most impressive all-around performance came on Sunday against the Clippers when he amassed 21 points on 9-of-16 shooting, 17 rebounds (six offensive), three steals, two blocks and a plus-eight rating.

Check out highlights from that game and more in the video below: