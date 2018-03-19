Player Spotlight: Goran Dragić (3/19/18)

With the HEAT down a handful of key contributors out on the West Coast, Goran Dragić rose to the occasion and led by example like a team captain should.

Simply put, the Dragon was unstoppable this past week, as he converted nifty finishes in transition, mid-range jumpers off screens and some difficult 3-pointers. As such, he led Miami with 28.7 points per game on an unreal 67.3 true shooting percentage over the past three games.

While Dragić tied a season high with 33 points against the Kings on March 14 (including 17 in the fourth quarter and overtime period combined), his best outing came against the Lakers two nights later when he hit the game-winning shot to help the HEAT end their road trip on a high note.

Check out highlights from that game and more in the video below: