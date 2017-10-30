Player Spotlight: Goran Dragić (10/30/17)

Simply put, Goran Dragić had it all going on this past week.

Whether it was aggressive takes to the basket, pull-up mid-range jumpers or catch-and-shoot treys, Dragić did a little bit of everything during the past three contests. As such, he led the HEAT in points (20.3) and assists (3.7) per game over that span, while also shooting 47.1 percent from mid-range.

What’s more, the Dragon reached a milestone with his 1000th assist as a member of the HEAT in the game against the Celtics on Oct. 28. That outing also wound up being Dragić’s most impressive of the week, as he led the HEAT with 22 points on 9-of-15 shooting (11 of which came in the fourth quarter) and four assists.

Check out highlights from that game and more in the video below: