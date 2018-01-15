Player Spotlight: Goran Dragić (1/15/18)

With how Goran Dragić goes about his business, it’s easy to take him for granted. Night in and night out, the Slovenian simply leads by example and keeps the opposition guessing more often than not.

That was on display throughout this past week, as Dragić led the HEAT with 23 points and five assists per game over the team’s past three outings. From mid-range jumpers off the pick-and-roll to catch-and-shoot treys, the Dragon had it all going on. Of course, he also collapsed the defense inside and routinely set up his teammates with some great looks.

Although Dragić came up big in the fourth quarter against the Bucks on Sunday and scored 11 points on 4-of-5 shooting in the period, perhaps his best all-around performance of the week came on Tuesday in Toronto. In addition to tying a career high with 12 rebounds against the Raptors, the 31-year-old also had a hand in Miami’s final four points of the contest and proved to be the difference in the narrow 90-89 victory.

Take a look at highlights from that game and more in the video below: