Player Spotlight: Bam Adebayo (2/12/18)

In a season full of ups and downs like any other, one thing has been constant for the HEAT: Bam Adebayo’s energy.

While that shouldn’t be a surprise given the fact that Adebayo is only 20-years-old, it’s still fun to see the rookie give it his all night in and night out. Whether he’s holding his own defensively on the perimeter or crushing rims, he’s given maximum effort regardless of the circumstances.

That was on full display over the past three contests, as Adebayo averaged 12.7 points, 8.3 rebounds, 2.0 assists and a team-high 2.0 blocks per game during that span. Although the former Kentucky Wildcat played very well against the Magic on Feb. 5, his best outing of the week came on Friday versus the Bucks.

In that matchup with Milwaukee, Adebayo had 15 points, 10 boards, three assists and two blocks. He also defended Giannis Antetokounmpo quite well for a majority of the night.

