Player Spotlight: Bam Adebayo (12/25/17)

When Bam Adebayo played in Summer League, you could see why he was such an intriguing prospect. While the dunks were cool, his ability to set good screens to free up his teammates, guard wings on the perimeter and knock down mid-range jumpers made everybody take notice.

Now, the rookie has carried that over to games that count.

During this past week, Adebayo showed improved touch around the rim, set a single-game career high in assists against the Mavericks and competed hard on the defensive end against Dirk Nowitzki and Anthony Davis among others.

Let’s delve into some numbers.

Over the past four contests, the 20-year-old averaged 10 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game on 57.1 percent shooting. Additionally, the former Kentucky Wildcat tallied the highest net rating on the team among rotation players (4.9) and led the HEAT with 19 screen assists during that span.

Long story short, it was a pretty great week for Adebayo.

Take a look at his highlights from that recent stretch below: