Pelicans 109 - HEAT 94 Game Recap

The Miami HEAT fell to the New Orleans Pelicans 109-94 Saturday night at AmericanAirlines Arena. Tyler Johnson led the way for the HEAT with 20 points.

1. TJ Catches Fire In The Third

Although Tyler Johnson had a nice start to the contest and came though with this fantastic reverse late in the first quarter…

…nothing could prepare New Orleans for what was to come in the third.

Johnson simply went off in the period with 12 points thanks to great movement off the ball as usual.

In addition to his team-high 20 points on 9-of-17 shooting, the 25-year-old also had three boards and two steals.

2. Bam Accepts The Challenge

It’s safe to say that Anthony Davis and DeMarcus Cousins are two of the toughest big men to cover in the league.

Bam Adebayo didn’t care.

As a whole, the rookie rose to the occasion and gave both guys all they could handle.

Whether it was stopping a drive, like on this play that resulted in a offensive rebound and put-back on the other end for Adebayo,…

…or forcing and contesting a tough jumper….

…he got the job done in the first half.

While things got a little tougher after halftime, Adebayo maintained his composure and continued to plug away.

Of course, he also came through with this massive alley-oop jam in the fourth quarter:

In all, the 20-year-old tallied nine points on 4-of-7 shooting, seven rebounds and a team-high four assists.

3. The Return of the Dragon

After a three-game absence, Goran Dragić returned to the lineup on Saturday and gave it all he had.

For a perfect example of that, just take a look at this play late in the second quarter when he followed his own miss and got his second attempt to go:

Dragić finished with 13 points, four rebounds and two assists.

Other Takeaways:

-When Udonis Haslem entered the game in the third quarter, it was time to get down to business.

What else would you expect from the captain other than drawing an important offensive foul on Cousins?

Haslem ended up with one rebound and a plus-four rating in his 13 minutes of action.

Game Notes:

-James Johnson exited the game to receive treatment on his right ankle and did not return.

-Dion Waiters (left ankle sprain) and Justise Winslow (left knee strain) sat out. Hassan Whiteside (left knee bone bruise), Okaro White (left foot surgery), Rodney McGruder (left tibia surgery) and A.J. Hammons (Sioux Falls assignment) were inactive.

Looking Ahead:

The HEAT won't be back in action until Tuesday against the Orlando Magic at 7:30 PM.