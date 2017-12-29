Nets 111 - HEAT 87 Game Recap

The Miami HEAT fell to the Brooklyn Nets 111-87 Friday night at AmericanAirlines Arena. Josh Richardson led the way for the HEAT with 19 points.

1. Whiteside Gets It Done On Both Ends

Although the HEAT had a tough first half, Hassan Whiteside was extremely active on both ends from the very beginning. In fact, the big fella hit his first four shots, set some great screens to free up Goran Dragić and also altered a handful of shots on the defensive end.

Of course, he came away with this nice block on DeMarre Caroll early in the second quarter:

While that was cool, Whiteside’s toughest play of the night came early in the third when he converted a shot inside despite being pulled down by Tyler Zeller:

Tough.

Whiteside finished with 17 points on 6-of-11 shooting, eight rebounds (three offensive) and two steals to go along with that aforementioned block.

2. J. Rich Leads The Charge

Despite the loss, Richardson continued to knock down some tough mid-range jumpers and guarded multiple players.

That said, his most impressive bucket came on this tough finish in transition early in the third:

In addition to his team-high 19 points on 7-of-12 shooting, Richardson also accumulated two boards and two assists.

3. Bam Sticks With It

Even with the HEAT down double-digits late, Bam Adebayo continued to fight hard and gave it all he had.

Just take a look at this sequence in the fourth quarter for proof of that:

When it was all said and done, Adebayo tallied seven points, five rebounds and a steal.

Other Takeaways:

-Dragić had a quick start to the game and completely fooled Jarrett Allen with this fantastic ball-fake in the first quarter:

Dragić ended up with 11 points, five assists and four rebounds.

Game Note:

-James Johnson (right ankle bursitis) and Justise Winslow (left knee strain) sat out. Dion Waiters (left ankle sprain), Okaro White (left foot surgery), Rodney McGruder (left tibia surgery) and A.J. Hammons (Sioux Falls assignment) were inactive.

Looking Ahead:

-The HEAT will now head to Orlando to face the Magic on Saturday at 7:00 PM. Miami's next home game won't be until Wednesday when the team hosts the Pistons at 7:30 PM.