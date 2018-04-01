Nets 110 - HEAT 109 Game Recap

The Miami HEAT fell to the Brooklyn Nets 110-109 in overtime Saturday night at AmericanAirlines Arena. James Johnson and Goran Dragić each had 18 points to lead the way for the HEAT. Five other players scored in double-figures for Miami.

1. Wade Gets Going Late

Although Dwyane Wade had a slow start against the Nets, he came through down the stretch as usual.

In fact, Wade scored eight points in the fourth quarter and overtime period combined, including this nifty finish in transition to get off the schneid:

Of course, the 36-year-old also distributed the ball quite well throughout, with no pass more vital than this one to JJ late in overtime:

Despite all of Wade’s late-game heroics, it ultimately wasn’t enough in the end.

In all, the guard tallied 13 points, four rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block.

2. JJ Turns Things Around

With Brooklyn gaining some momentum early in the fourth quarter, James Johnson had seen enough.

What a sequence.

Much like Wade, JJ saved his best for last and scored 14 points on 5-of-6 shooting in the fourth quarter and overtime period combined.

On the flip side of the ball, Johnson emptied the tank against Rondae Hollis-Jefferson and made things as tough as possible on him.

In addition to his 18 points on 7-of-10 shooting, the 31-year-old Johnson also amassed six boards, five assists, two blocks, a steal and a plus-eight rating.

3. Dragić Cooks Early

No matter where Goran Dragić operated on Saturday, he found success.

From attacks in transition to shots from beyond the arc and everything in-between, Dragić did it all against the Nets early on.

Oh yeah, he also took a charge late in the second quarter after he hit the deck on his previous defensive possession.

Yup, he’s tough as nails.

When it was all said and done, Dragić totaled eight rebounds, two assists and a team-high plus-11 rating to go along with his 18 points.

Other Takeaways:

-Justise Winslow did a lot of good things on both ends down the stretch, as he defended Allen Crabbe and Hollis-Jefferson well and had tough finishes like this:

Winslow finished with 11 points on 5-of-11 shooting, seven rebounds, two assists, two blocks and a steal.

Game Note:

-Luke Babbitt, Derrick Walton Jr., Derrick Jones Jr. and Dion Waiters (left ankle surgery) were inactive.

Looking Ahead:

-The HEAT will finish up their homestand Tuesday night at 7:30 PM against the Hawks. Tickets for that game can be found here.