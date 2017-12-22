Mavericks 101 - HEAT 113 Game Recap

The Miami HEAT defeated the Dallas Mavericks 113-101 Friday night at AmericanAirlines Arena. Wayne Ellington led the way for the HEAT with 28 points.

1. Ellington Seals The Deal

With Dallas mounting a comeback early in the fourth quarter, Miami needed someone to finally put the game on ice.

That guy was Wayne Ellington.

“The Man With the Golden Arm” went nuts in the fourth, as he scored 12 points on 4-of-5 shooting in the period, including this three that essentially shut the door on the Mavericks.

In addition to tying a career high with 28 points on 10-of-16 shooting, Ellington hit a career-high eight treys and also grabbed three boards.

2. J. Rich Owns The Mid-Range

After Dion Waiters left the game in the first quarter, Josh Richardson handled the ball a bit more than usual and set up his teammates quite well. Of course, he also knocked down a bevy of mid-range jumpers, both off screens and off post-ups against smaller defenders.

On the flip side of the ball, Richardson was up to his usual tricks and defended multiple guys, including Harrison Barnes, Dennis Smith Jr. and Wesley Matthews.

In fact, he had this great block on Barnes early in the third:

Richardson finished with 24 points on 11-of-14 shooting, five assists, four rebounds, two blocks and a steal.

3. Bam Stuffs The Stat Sheet

Although Bam Adebayo has had some exciting performances this season, Friday night was perhaps the best all-around game of his young career.

Throughout the contest, the rookie kept things moving with screen handoffs and also threw down a few dunks as usual. While that was great, he had a bunch of nifty finishes inside, including these in the third quarter:

You thought that was impressive? Check out this fantastic defensive sequence by Adebayo against Dirk Nowitzki later in the period:

What discipline.

In addition to matching up with Nowitzki, the 20-year-old also guarded Dwight Powell, Salah Mejri and even Barnes a handful of times.

When it was all said and done, Adebayo tallied 14 points on 6-of-9 shooting, eight rebounds, a career-high five assists and a team-high plus-28 rating.

Other Takeaways:

-Simply put, Tyler Johnson had a red-hot start and never looked back. After scoring nine points in the first quarter, including this baseline jam…

…Johnson had six points in the fourth thanks to some in-rhythm mid-range jumpers.

In all, the Fresno State Product recorded 19 points on 8-of-12 shooting, seven boards and four assists.

-With some extended playing time, Derrick Walton Jr. showed what he could do with the ball in his hands. In fact, the rookie scored seven points on 2-of-3 shooting, dished out five assists and grabbed two rebounds, all of which were career highs.

Game Notes:

-Dion Waiters (left ankle sprain) exited the game in the first quarter and did not return.

-Goran Dragić (left elbow soreness), James Johnson (right ankle bursitis) and Justise Winslow (left knee strain) sat out. Hassan Whiteside (left knee bone bruise), Okaro White (left foot surgery), Rodney McGruder (left tibia surgery) and A.J. Hammons (Sioux Falls assignment) were inactive.

Looking Ahead:

