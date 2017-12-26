Magic 89 - HEAT 107 Game Recap

The Miami HEAT defeated the Orlando Magic 107-89 Tuesday night at AmericanAirlines Arena. Josh Richardson led the way for the HEAT with 20 points.

1. 3llington Strikes Again

With Orlando keeping things close early in the fourth, Wayne Ellington simply caught fire and blew the game wide open. In fact, the 30-year-old scored 12 points on 4-of-5 shooting in the period and found the open spot on the perimeter time and time again.

I mean, this just isn’t fair:

Ellington finished with 18 points on 6-of-11 shooting, six rebounds and two steals.

2. J. Rich On The Attack

Although Richardson has proven to be a bonadife knock-down shooter, he’s also shown the ability to attack the basket this season. That rang true in the fourth quarter against the Magic, as the 24-year-old had some nice finishes inside and scored 14 points on 5-of-6 shooting in the period.

Perhaps his best bucket of the flurry came with 6:42 left in the period when he froze Jonathon Simmons with a stutter-step and converted a nifty scoop shot:

On the flip side of the ball, Richardson did a nice job of defending Evan Fournier and also came through with this great recovery on D.J. Augustin early in the fourth:

In addition to his team-high 20 points on 8-of-14 shooting, the former Tennessee Volunteer also tallied seven boards and five assists.

3. Dragić Gets Going In The Third

While Goran Dragić struggled in the first half, he kept plugging away and brought Miami back in the third quarter. Thanks to some impressive defensive sequences from his teammates, the Slovenian was able to take advantage in transition and scored 11 points on 5-of-11 shooting in the third.

One of his more impressive plays came near the end of the quarter when he sole the ball from Marreese Speights thanks to good pressure from Bam Adebayo and finished the layup:

Dragić ended up with 14 points, a team-high six assists and four rebounds.

Other Takeaways:

-Tyler Johnson had a great all-around game against Orlando. While he attacked the basket, led the team in free-throw attempts and scored 17 points, he was just as impactful on the defensive end. How so? Well, Johnson gave Simmons fits for a bulk of the contest and limited him to just 1-of-8 shooting. As such, the Fresno State Product tallied a team-high plus-32 rating on the night.

Game Note:

-James Johnson (right ankle bursitis) and Justise Winslow (left knee strain) sat out. Dion Waiters (left ankle sprain), Okaro White (left foot surgery), Rodney McGruder (left tibia surgery) and A.J. Hammons (Sioux Falls assignment) were inactive.

Looking Ahead:

-Up next for the HEAT are the Brooklyn Nets on Friday at 8:00 PM. Tickets for that game at AmericanAirlines Arena can be found here.