Magic 111 - HEAT 109 Game Recap

The Miami HEAT fell to the Orlando Magic 111-109 Monday night at AmericanAirlines Arena. Josh Richardson led the way for the HEAT with 20 points.

1. Richardson Gets Going In The Fourth

Simply put, J. Rich never gets rattled.

With Miami trying to mount a comeback in the fourth quarter, Richardson did all he could and led the team with eight points on 4-of-7 shooting in the period.

Naturally, one of those buckets came on a scoop layup to tie the game at 109.

On the flip side of the ball, the former Tennessee Volunteer did a great job defensively down the stretch against Evan Fournier and also guarded Jonathon Simmons and Elfrid Payton throughout the contest.

In addition to his team-high 20 points on 8-of-13 shooting, Richardson also accumulated two boards, two assists and a plus-five rating.

2. BAM Destroys The Rim

Although Bam Adebayo got off to a quick start offensively and attacked Orlando with a massive jam, a drop-step and a catch-and-shoot jumper in the first half, he really shined in the fourth quarter.

In addition to running the floor extremely well and throwing down this huge slam over Marreese Speights with contact….

…he also had this clutch block on Fournier as the Frenchman was trying to put the Magic up by four:

When it was all said and done, Adebayo totaled 18 points on 6-of-13 shooting, 10 rebounds, two blocks and an assist.

3. Winslow Does The Little Things

While the HEAT fell short, Justise Winslow made some impactful plays and was always in the right position on cuts to the basket for easy scores.

That said, his most impressive play of the night came on an aggressive and-one finish about midway through the fourth quarter.

Of course, Winslow also brought it on the defensive end and made things as difficult as possible on Simmons and Fournier.

As such, the 21-year-old led the team with a plus-22 rating to go along with 16 points on 6-of-10 shooting, eight boards, two assists, one steal and one block.

4. Whiteside Dominates Early

Early on, Hassan Whiteside took full advantage of an Orlando team that’s been vulnerable at the rim this season.

How so?

Well, he scored Miami’s first nine points and absolutely dominated the offensive glass. As a result, the big fella posted a double-double with 15 points and 11 rebounds in the first half alone.

Naturally, one of his better plays of the night came during the flurry on this offensive board and put-back with contact:

In all, Whiteside amassed 19 points on 8-of-16 shooting, 14 rebounds (six offensive) and an assist.

Game Notes:

-Kelly Olynyk exited the game in the first quarter with a left shoulder strain and did not return.

-Derrick Jones Jr. (Sioux Falls assignment), Derrick Walton Jr. (Sioux Falls assignment), Dion Waiters (left ankle surgery), Rodney McGruder (left tibia surgery), Okaro White (left foot surgery) and A.J. Hammons (Sioux Falls assignment) were inactive.

Looking Ahead

-Up next for the HEAT are the Houston Rockets Wednesday at 7:30 PM. Tickets for that game can be found here.