Knicks 98 - HEAT 119 Game Recap

The Miami HEAT defeated the New York Knicks 119-98 Wednesday night at AmericanAirlines Arena. Tyler Johnson and Kelly Olynyk each led the HEAT with 22 points.

1. TJ Catches Fire

From start to finish, Tyler Johnson had the hot hand Wednesday night.

Just how much was he feeling it?

This should give you a good idea:

Whether it was pull-up mid-range jumpers like that or catch-and shoot treys, Johnson had success regardless.

In addition to his 22 points on 9-of-13 shooting, TJ also tallied two boards and two assists.

2. KO At It Again

After a fantastic outing against the Nuggets, Kelly Olynyk simply kept up his superb play versus the Knicks.

How so?

Well, the 7-footer continued to show his versatility with some excellent passes off the dribble and shots from both inside and outside.

Of course, some nifty fakes were also involved.

So smart.

Those plays were great, but just look at this amazing pass through Kyle O’Quinn’s legs to Josh Richardson for a massive jam in the second quarter:

As you can see, Olynyk had New York on its heels all evening.

When it was all said and done, KO amassed a career-high 10 assists with zero turnovers, five boards and a team-high plus-32 rating to go along with his 22 points on 8-of-11 shooting.

3. Winslow: The Swiss Army Knife

That nickname really is fitting, isn’t it?

Although Justise Winslow did a nice job defensively on Michael Beasley and helped hold the vet to just two points on 1-of-4 shooting in the second half, the former Duke Blue Devil also had his entire offensive repertoire on display.

In addition to knocking down a catch-and-shoot trey and a few mid-range jumpers, Winslow attacked the basket like this:

Tough.

In all, the 21-year-old had 15 points, two assists and a plus-18 rating against the Knicks.

Other Takeaways:

-In order to be successful with the HEAT, you need to hustle and commit to the defensive end.

This sequence by James Johnson embodied all of that:

Then again, let’s not forget this similar play by TJ and Rodney McGruder a little earlier:

JJ finished with three points, six assists and five rebounds, while McGruder ended up with seven points and three boards.

Game Note:

-Hassan Whiteside (left hip pain), Dwyane Wade (mild left hamstring strain), Derrick Jones Jr. (Sioux Falls assignment) and Dion Waiters (left ankle surgery) were inactive.

Looking Ahead:

-The HEAT will embark on a two-game road trip, starting in OKC Friday and ending in Indiana Sunday. Miami’s next home game will be against the Cavaliers on Tuesday at 8:00 PM. Tickets for that game can be found here.