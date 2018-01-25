Kings 89 - HEAT 88 Game Recap

The Miami HEAT fell to the Sacramento Kings 89-88 Thursday night at AmericanAirlines Arena. Goran Dragić led the way for the HEAT with 23 points.

1. Dragić Fares Well Early In Return

Despite being out for the past two games due to injury, Dragić showed little rust in his return to action on Thursday. In fact, the Dragon led all scorers with 16 points on 6-of-9 shooting in the first half, including this gorgeous reverse towards the end of the second quarter:

While Dragić didn’t score as much after halftime, he still varied his offensive approach against the Kings.

In addition to his team-high 23 points on 8-of-14 shooting, the 31-year-old also tallied three boards and an assist.

2. Ellington Keeps Up Hot Shooting

With Miami mounting a comeback in the third quarter, Wayne Ellington was the guy who put the team ahead with a barrage of treys near the end of the period. As usual, Ellington worked tirelessly off the ball to get open and made the most difficult shots look routine.

Just look at how he fakes out Garrett Temple at first on this possession before running back and utilizing a bone-crunching screen from Bam Adebayo to get a clean look from downtown:

Gold.

In all, Ellington scored 20 points, led the HEAT with six made threes and also grabbed four rebounds.

3. Winslow Does A Little Bit Of Everything

Simply put, Justise Winslow did his usual work on both ends of the floor and continued to show great court vision. That said, his most explosive play of the night came on this and-one slam in transition early in the fourth:

On the flip side of the ball, Winslow competed hard against Buddy Hield and Bogdan Bogdanović. As such, the former Duke Blue Devil led Miami with a plus-19 rating to go along with his 11 points, five boards and two assists against Sacramento.

Game Note:

-Udonis Haslem (personal reasons) was not with the team. Tyler Johnson (left ankle sprain), Dion Waiters (left ankle surgery), Okaro White (left foot surgery), Rodney McGruder (left tibia surgery) and A.J. Hammons (Sioux Falls assignment) were inactive.

