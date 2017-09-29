Hot Bites From HEAT Training Camp Day 4

The Miami HEAT wrapped up their final practice session at FAU Arena in Boca Raton on Friday. Below are some tidbits you need to know from Day 4 of Training Camp presented by Baptist Health South Florida.

A Seamless Transition

Part of what made this year’s camp so unique was the fact that there were so many returning players on the squad. Thanks to all the continuity, Erik Spoelstra was pleased with how things went over the past four days.

“Guys have been diligent about playing to our standards defensively,” Spoelstra said. “The guys that have been here have been able to really not only just pick up, but extend where they took off last year just in terms of sharing the ball [and] making the game easier for other guys, so I’ve been encouraged by the four days so far.”

Udonis Haslem echoed his coach’s sentiments.

“We’re a couple steps ahead of where we were last year at this point, so that can only mean that we could continue to move forward and kind of put things behind and kind of gain some more ground going into the season as opposed to last year when we [had] to drag a little bit,” Haslem said.

Let the Games Begin

After the HEAT’s Red, White & Pink Game presented by Miami Cancer Institute at Baptist Health South Florida on Saturday at 11:00 AM, the team will host the Atlanta Hawks at AmericanAirlines Arena Sunday at 6:00 PM.

UD certainly seems ready.

“It’s always good to go out there and get some fresh people out there to compete against,” Haslem said. “You know, we compete against each other, even though we’re out here working hard trying to make each other better, it’s not the same as when you compete against another team and you start to smell blood.”

DJ J. Rich

Josh Richardson hit the ones and twos with DJ Scepter after practice on Friday. DJ Scepter, a local DJ who’s friends with DJ Irie, was at camp all four days.

“Being over here at training camp has been an experience,” DJ Scepter said.

Speaking of experience, Richardson showed some skills on the turntables, as he mixed notable Michael Jackson hits “Don't Stop 'Til You Get Enough” and “Rock with You” before getting into some other tracks.

“I DJ every now and then,” Richardson said. “I mess around with it.”