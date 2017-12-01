Hornets 100 - HEAT 105 Game Recap

The Miami HEAT defeated the Charlotte Hornets 105-100 Friday night at AmericanAirlines Arena. Josh Richardson led the way for the HEAT with a career-high 27 points.

1. Richardson Goes Off

From the very beginning, you could tell that this could be Richardson’s night. Early on, the 24-year-old looked quite sharp in the first half with 10 points on 4-of-5 shooting, but the best was yet to come.

Thanks to a balanced attack of drives and shots from the perimeter, Richardson scored 11 points on 5-of-5 shooting in the third quarter, including this mid-range jumper after blocking Jeremy Lamb’s shot.

Then in the fourth, Richardson followed his own miss and came through with this tough and-one finish.

What effort.

In addition to his team-high 27 points on 11-of-14 shooting, including 3-of-4 from deep, Richardson also grabbed two boards and swiped a steal.

2. K.O. Keeps It Moving

While Kelly Olynyk’s numbers won’t jump off the page, he certainly made an impact against Charlotte. In particular, the 7-footer did a great job of sharing the ball and made life easier for his teammates. As such, he tallied a team-high six assists, with none as impressive as this drive-and-kick to Dion Waiters late in the fourth:

When it was all said and done, Olynyk had 10 points, four rebounds and a team-high plus-18 rating to go along with his six assists.

3. JJ Gets Going Late

Although James Johnson didn’t score through the first three quarters, he showed his versatility by setting up his teammates and defending multiple guys.

Then in the fourth, the burly forward found the range.

In fact, Johnson led the team with eight points on 3-of-4 shooting in the final period, including this aggressive attack in crunch time:

In all, the 30-year-old tallied six boards, four assists and a plus-17 rating in addition to his eight points on the night.

Other Takeaways:

-Wayne Ellington caught fire in the first half and knocked down this trey in transition after he deflected a pass from Malik Monk:

Ellington finished with 14 points on 5-of-9 shooting and four rebounds.

Game Note:

-Hassan Whiteside (left knee bone bruise) sat out. Okaro White (left foot surgery), Rodney McGruder (left tibia surgery), Derrick Walton Jr. (Sioux Falls assignment), A.J. Hammons (Sioux Falls assignment) and Matt Williams Jr. (Sioux Falls assignment) were inactive.

Looking Ahead:

-Up next for the HEAT are the defending champion Golden State Warriors Sunday at 7:00 PM. Tickets for that game can be found here.